Patients share agony of seeking RDC’s clearance to travel to hospital

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The process of securing clearance to access health services in hospitals in Kabale has aroused complaints where mothers have opted to walk distances and avoid bureaucracies.

In one of the measures to control the spread of coronavirus disease, the government advised expectant mothers and any other Ugandans intending to travel to a health facility to seek clearance from the Resident District Commissioners following a ban on both private and public transport.

But residents from different parts of Kabale say that members of the task force led by Kabale Resident District Commissioner Darius Nandinda do not pick their phone calls. Others say that the RDC himself has been unhelpful to whoever has reached out to him seeking for clearance.

Florence Kyarisima from Nyakiharo village in Kikungiri, Kabale Municipality narrates that she started feeling pain last week but all through the time the RDC’s numbers were off. After failing to get hold of him, they decided to use a motorcycle albeit without clearance up to Rugarama hospital where she delivered a baby boy through a cesarean section.

Kyarisima says that the journey to the hospital was exhausting because besides dealing with labour pains, she had to be on the lookout for security officers on patrol. She says that whenever they would find security personnel, she had to quickly jump off the motorcycle and start walking.

Upon her discharge on Saturday, Kyarisima still had to go through almost the same predicament to return home. She walked for two kilometres and lost the zeal due to pains from cesarean wounds.

Flora Katushabe another expectant mother says that she was forced to walk from Mwendo in Kitumba sub-county at around 9 pm to Kabale Regional Referral Hospital where she delivered a baby girl after calling Nandinda’s number requesting for help in vain.

Katushabe’s attendant and co-wife Maureen Tukuheki says that they trekked and reached the hospital at around 1 am. Tumuhekyi wonders why the top taskforce officials switch off their phones yet President ordered them to help all the people seeking transport services to rush to health facilities.

Constance Tumwine, a resident of Bubaare sub-county, Rubanda district says that her expectant daughter-in-law was cleared by Rubanda district authorities and referred to Rugarama Hospital from Bubaare Health Centre III but they were arrested by security officials on reaching Rwakaraba in Kabale town on an argument that they had not informed Kabale taskforce officials.

They were detained at Kabale Central Police Station but were later released after lengthy negotiations. Tumwine says that on reaching Rugarama Hospital, her daughter-in-law got a miscarriage.

Immaculate Mandela, the head of Maternal and Child Health in Kabale district health office says that once mothers especially those who deliver under cesarean section are not given special transport means back to their homes after discharge and left to walk, they risk busting unhealed wounds on the abdomen and uterus as well as severe bleeding.

Alfred Besigensi, the acting Kabale District Health Officer advises expectant mothers and other patients to utilize nearby health facilities than demanding transport to the regional referral. He says some of the people requesting transport are going for refills and regular checks, yet the vehicles available are reserved for emergencies.

Bridget Tumwesigye Asinga, Kabale district vice chairperson says that mothers and other patients most times call for help because lower health facilities are limping with no essentials. Tumwesigye says that she was shocked on Wednesday when she found a nurse at Kyanamira health Centre II stuck with a mother due to lack of gloves and sanitizer.

But Nandinda says that they have done what they can to help the people, but hastens to add that some people storm his office and others make phone calls seeking clearance, with spinster motives.

