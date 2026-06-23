New Ebola case found in Uganda two weeks after last case

Kampala, Uganda | URN | Uganda has registered a new positive case of Ebola, almost three weeks after the country registered a case on 5 June 2026.

The new case brings the total number of cases recorded in Uganda to twenty,

According to sources within the Ministry of Health, the case was confirmed on Monday and is also linked to a Congolese National.

Though the outbreak has been described as under control by the Ministry of Health, Dr Charles Olaro, the Director General of Health Services, said they have continued to monitor further spread of the disease and so far, no case has been picked locally from the community in Uganda.

With the new, the number of people in admission in Uganda is four, and nine contacts are currently under follow-up.

817 people have concluded their 21-day follow-up and have been cleared to be free from the disease.

However, while the country has not yet had any community transmission, over 600 alerts have been received from the community, assessed, and found to be clear of the virus.

Uganda has had a total of two deaths from the outbreak involving the Bundibugyo strain of the Ebola virus. While the numbers in Uganda are low and the majority are imported, the neighboring DRC had recorded a total of 1003 confirmed cases by Monday.

According to statistics shared by the Africa Center for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC), the country has had eighty-one recoveries and a cumulative 254 confirmed deaths with more than 6500 contacts listed.