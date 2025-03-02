NATO chief tells Zelensky to restore relations with Trump

BRUSSELS | TASS | NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte has urged Vladimir Zelensky to restore ties with US President Donald Trump and branded their heated exchange as “unfortunate.”

In an interview with BBC, the NATO chief said: “I told Zelensky: you have to find a way to restore your relationship with Donald Trump and the American administration.”

“I think it was very unfortunate,” Rutte said about the incident in the White House.

On February 28, Zelensky arrived at the White House for a meeting with Trump. Their televised exchange, with reporters present, unraveled into a shouting match, with Trump scolding Zelensky for being disrespectful to the US, and Vice President JD Vance noting that Zelensky had not ever said a “thank you” for all the support provided to Kiev. A news conference scheduled to follow the meeting was canceled, and Trump posted a statement on the Truth Social media platform saying that Zelensky was disrespectful and not ready for peace.

SOURCE: TASS