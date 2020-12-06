Muntu prioritizes education and agricultural sectors

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Gen. Mugisha Muntu Gregg, the Alliance For National Transformation-ANT presidential candidate has pledged to uplift the standards of education in the country and make agriculture a profitable venture.

Speaking to Uganda Radio Network in an interview over the weekend in Kitgum municipality, Gen Muntu says there is an overwhelming level of poverty in most areas of the country with services in health, education and agriculture alarming.

Gen Muntu says ANT already have in their manifesto plans to revamp the economy through lifting investment and budgetary expenditures from 3.8 percent to 10 percent, establishing an agricultural bank for farmers to access cheap credit and improving standards of education.

He notes that the current standards of education under Universal Primary Education and Universal Secondary education are very low and need to be uplifted for development of the country.

Gen Muntu appealed to the people of Kitgum and East Acholi to trust him with their votes come January 14th next year, arguing that ANT as a political party is disciplined and will give solutions according to its promises.

He says their vision is to put the country first for the citizens to develop.

Peter Oryema, a resident of Pager division in Kitgum Municipality says Gen Muntu’s message resonates with the common man’s everyday challenges which needs new leadership for it to be fixed.

Oryema who is a farmer told Uganda Radio Network in an interview that the challenge of finding markets for his produce has always been his biggest nightmare adding that he has also failed to carry out commercial agriculture because of high cost of agro-inputs.

