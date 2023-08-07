Mudoma sworn in Inzu Yamasaba cultural leader

Mbale, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Mike Mudoma, the newly confirmed Inzu Ya Masaba Cultural leader, officially began executing his duties over the weekend. This follows three years of a protracted battle at Masaba cultural institution, where both Mike Mudoma and his rival John Amuramu Wagabyalile claimed to be the elected cultural leader.

As a result, the government declined to gazette any of the leaders. Last month, Peace Mutunzo, the Minister of Labour and Social Development directed Ambassador William Wamimbi, the first Umukuka to convene a mediation meeting involving Wagabyalile and Mudoma, where the 26 clan chairpersons would elect one leader.

During the elections, Mudoma obtained 15 votes, while Wagabyalila received 10. The government gazetted Mudoma as the III Umukuka. Over the weekend, Mudoma was sworn in at Mbale district head offices by elders from the Masaba cultural institution. After the swearing-in ceremony, Mudoma pledged to work together with Wagabyalile and his faction to bring unity to Masaba land.

Ambassador Charles Walimbwa Peke, the former Manafwa district LCV chairperson and an elder at Masaba cultural institution, praised the government for resolving the conflicts that had persisted for about three years since the death of Bob Mushikori in 2021.

He explained that the election of Mike Mudoma as the Inzu Yamasaba cultural leader has brought an end to the long-standing disputes within the institution.

