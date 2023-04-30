Moroto men venture into agriculture to fight hunger

Moroto, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | A group of men in Moroto district have joined forces with their female counterparts to embrace farming in order to increase crop production and put an end to hunger within their families. Traditionally, women and children would carry out farm activities while men were responsible for tending to livestock or resting under trees until mealtime.

However, due to current insecurity resulting in the loss of animals, men have resolved to join women in the fields to cultivate crops to sustain their families. Peter Longok, a resident of Kanakomol village in Nadunget Sub County, explained that he and his family have resorted to abandoning the cultural norm of idleness during the planting season. Longok stated that he had joined forces with his family members to begin farming after losing all of his cows to suspected cattle rustlers.

The only option left for them is to grow crops to sustain the family because the cows that used to provide them with milk and blood for meals are no longer available. Mariko Loduk, another farmer, said that he now shares responsibilities with his wife to ensure that they are able to feed their family. Loduk noted that their only hope lies in crop production as there are no other economic activities that can earn them money for their livelihoods.

“You can see we are very weak, with no money to buy food but we are struggling to cultivate because tomorrow is likely to be worse than today,” Longok said. Gabriel Lotyiang stated that he and other men have taken over garden work while their female counterparts search for food that they will consume after garden work.

Josephine Nachap, a resident of Acherer village in Nadunget Town Council, expressed her enthusiasm about the game-changing shift in seeing husbands provide support in the farms. Nachap noted that male involvement in agriculture will improve food production as they will be able to grow more food.

She also observed that although men have accepted to join women in the gardens, alcohol consumption remains a major challenge, as some are not able to perform their duties daily. Nachap also noted that some youths have resorted to drug abuse, which has affected their collective effort to increase food production.

Joseph Lometo, the North Division speaker in Moroto municipality, encouraged men to abandon the culture of idleness under trees and instead work hard for their families. Lometo noted that Karamojong men are strong, but they often pretend to be lazy because women are working for them. Lometo and others have continued to sensitize men to support women in the garden to increase food production in the household.

Joseph Otita, the LC3 chairperson for Rupa Sub County, acknowledged that some men still take a negative view of sharing responsibilities at home due to cultural beliefs. Otita revealed that the practice of men seeing their wives as the solution to every challenge at home has fueled poverty and exploitation of women since they are the only ones working.

Mark Lori, the Moroto district agriculture officer, observed that many farmers have planted during the first rainy season following advice from the weatherman. Lori noted that although weather patterns may be unpredictable, farmers should be able to adapt and concentrate on quick-maturing crops.

The district has been supported with seeds for planting from both the government and development partners, and Lori explained that they are using radio programs to encourage men to support their women in agriculture to boost food production in their homes.

Currently, farmers are busy planting during the first season that began in March, with a harvest expected in July-August. The second season runs from August to January of the following year.

*****

URN