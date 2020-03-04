Mildmay ‘Saving Lives Marathon’ a success, millions raised to support premature babies

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Former World Champions Dorcus Inzikuru and Speaker Rebecca Kadaga joined hundreds Sunday who turned up to raise millions to support the work of Mildmay Uganda.

When Kadaga flagged off Inzikuru and hundreds others in the 2, 5 and 7 km events from Kololo, the target was to raise up to sh500 million to close the gap in childcare

Prematurity is the leading cause of most deaths in babies today with over 14% of Ugandan babies being born prematurely, that is 37 weeks of pregnancy.

According to Mildmay Uganda, premature births contribute 25% of all

neonatal deaths in the country. The run, fully backed and sponsored to the tune of sh10million by KCB Uganda Bank, aims at creating awareness about pre-mature baby births in Uganda.

“By running and exercising you are taking care of your health and wealth so it is a win-win situation for everyone. Health in the communities in which we operate is very fundamental to as a brand,” Edgar Byamah, MD KCB Bank Uganda said.

Mildmay Uganda, a Christian-based not-for-profit organisation providing comprehensive HIV/AIDS care and other health priorities, has only one incubator and yet, women are giving birth to twins & more! The #hopes to raise up to Ugx 500M to close that gap

Currently, Mildmay Uganda has one incubator and yet women are giving birth to twins and triplets. “Right now, we need at least five incubators to support all the pre-mature births. Mildmay Uganda will need to raise over 500 Million.” Dr. Karamagi Yvonne from Mildmay said.

“As a brand, we are proud to be partnering with Mildmay Uganda because we believe that healthy and empowered citizens grow the economy. Actually, we were very excited to take part in the run and to support this very urgent cause,” Diana Komukama, Manager Marketing and Communications, KCB Bank Uganda.

Speaker Kadaga urged expectant mothers to prioritize regular antenatal check-ups at hospitals across the country. A similar run will be held next year with the same theme.