Luwero veterans warn opposition, hail NRM achievements

Luwero, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Veterans have cautioned opposition political actors against any attempts at armed rebellion, vowing to defend the achievements of the National Resistance Movement (NRM) government, which they credit for transforming the country across various sectors.

Delivering a statement on behalf of the Luwero Veterans Association, Kiggundu Kabandwa emphasized that the NRM’s liberation war laid the foundation for Uganda’s democratic journey. The association’s chairperson, Hajji Edirisa Sseddunga, reiterated through the statement that political change should only be pursued through the established democratic processes.

“We cannot compromise on Uganda’s peace by allowing ideologically disoriented groups to undo the gains made through sacrifice,” the statement warned. The veterans further applauded President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni for his unwavering guidance on national security, highlighting the Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) as one of the most disciplined armies in the region.

They also underscored the historical significance of the Lyantonde–Kabula corridor, which played a pivotal role in the NRM’s liberation struggle.

We shall continue prioritising the welfare of war veterans. I have directed a fresh review of the Ministry of Luweero Triangle’s budget. We need to focus on practical support for the families of fallen and living war veterans. Instead of building entire houses for war-affected… pic.twitter.com/nK8Nvv08Rs — Yoweri K Museveni (@KagutaMuseveni) June 9, 2025

Meanwhile, the Minister for the Luwero Triangle, Alice Kaboyo, announced increased government efforts to support the livelihoods of veterans’ families through socioeconomic interventions.

Speaking at the national celebrations held at Kaliiro Town Council in Lyantonde District, Minister Kaboyo said over 300 income-generating enterprises are being supported under a special government programme targeting veterans’ households.

She also outlined the progress of a mass housing project for veterans, which she said is intended to improve the welfare and dignity of those who played a critical role in Uganda’s liberation.

The 2025 National Heroes Day Celebrations are being held under the theme “The Legacy and Ideals of Our Heroes: A Memorable Inspiration.”

