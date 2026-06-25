Lukwago transferred to Mulago Hospital for specialized treatment

Kampala, Uganda | URN | Former Kampala Lord Mayor and President of the People’s Front for Freedom (PFF), Erias Lukwago, has been transferred from Luzira Murchison Bay Prison to Mulago National Referral Hospital for specialized medical treatment following a court order issued on Tuesday.

Lukwago’s lawyer, Abubaker Ssekanjako, confirmed the transfer to Uganda Radio Network on Thursday afternoon, saying prison authorities had complied with the directive of the Makindye Chief Magistrates Court. “It is true. He was transferred to Mulago this morning,” Ssekanjako said. According to the lawyer, Lukwago’s health condition had continued to deteriorate while on remand, with his condition reportedly being managed mainly through painkillers despite requiring specialized medical attention.

“He has been in a worrying condition. We have been informed that he was largely being managed on painkillers, yet his condition required more comprehensive medical attention,” Ssekanjako said. Ssekanjako added that he had communicated with Lukwago’s family, including his wife and son, as well as lead counsel Medard Lubega Sseggona, who confirmed the transfer. The Uganda Prisons spokesperson, Senior Commissioner of Prisons Frank Baine, had not responded to messages or calls seeking comment by the time of filing this report.

The transfer follows a ruling by Makindye Chief Magistrate Sarah Basemera, who denied Lukwago bail but directed prison authorities to refer him to Mulago National Referral Hospital within 24 hours for a comprehensive medical assessment and treatment. The court directed the Officer in Charge of Murchison Bay Prison and the Commissioner General of Prisons to ensure Lukwago receives specialized medical care.

The court also ordered that Lukwago’s wife and an advocate of his choice be granted reasonable access during the treatment process and allowed to receive copies of medical reports and recommendations from the attending specialists, subject to prison regulations and security requirements. The medical team at Mulago is expected to assess Lukwago’s condition and prepare a report outlining the diagnosis, recommended investigations, treatment, medication, and follow-up care, which will later be presented to the court.

Lukwago had applied for bail partly on medical grounds, informing the court that he suffers from hypertension, gastritis, respiratory complications, and a spinal condition requiring specialized treatment. However, the court declined to release him on bail, citing the ongoing investigations and his public influence as a Senior Advocate, former Kampala Lord Mayor, and leader of a political organisation.

The 56-year-old was arrested on June 15, 2026, and is facing a charge of misprision of treason. Prosecutors allege that between 2021 and November 2024 in Uganda and Kenya, he knew of an alleged plot involving his clients, Dr. Kizza Besigye and Hajji Obeid Lutale Kamulegeya, to overthrow the government but failed to report it or take steps to prevent the alleged offence. Lukwago has denied the allegations and maintains his innocence. He remains on remand and is expected back in court on June 30, 2026.