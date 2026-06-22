Lawyers rally behind Lukwago, condemn alleged abduction and torture

Kampala, Uganda | URN | The reported abduction and alleged torture of senior lawyer advocate Erias Lukwago have sparked outrage within Uganda’s legal fraternity.

Senior lawyers are warning that attacks on advocates handling politically sensitive cases pose a growing threat to the rule of law.

According to the Uganda Law Society, Lukwago was abducted by members of the Special Forces Command, allegedly subjected to torture before being arraigned before the magistrate’s court, and later remanded to Luzira Prison.

The incident prompted an extraordinary meeting of lawyers in Kampala, where Kenyan Senior Counsel Martha Karua and Uganda Law Society President Isaac Ssemakadde called for solidarity among advocates and stronger action to defend the independence of the legal profession.

For Martha Karua, the events surrounding Lukwago’s arrest are not an isolated incident but part of a worrying trend in which lawyers representing politically sensitive clients increasingly become targets themselves. She says the legal profession has, in the past, failed to respond collectively when advocates came under attack.

“We have seen Aaron go to court for Besigye and not return home. We have seen Kato Tumusiime get brutalised for going to help out in Bobi Wine’s home. In these two instances, fellow advocates were being brutalised, but we did not adopt a collective approach.”

Karua says that must change, arguing that unity among lawyers is essential if the profession is to defend itself and uphold justice.

“In matters that are political, criminal cases that are politically instigated, we need solidarity. It is not a luxury. Actually, solidarity is mandatory in these circumstances for any significant fight back.”

Karua also warned that what is happening in Uganda mirrors a broader pattern across East Africa, where she says cross-border abductions and enforced disappearances have become increasingly common.

She urged lawyers across the region to work together in defence of human rights and constitutional governance.

“When I come to Uganda to represent, or when somebody comes to Kenya, I am not necessarily just coming for you. I’m also coming for me because I believe when I support and protect the human rights of someone, whether here or elsewhere, I’m actually protecting my own human rights.”

Uganda Law Society President Isaac Ssemakadde described Lukwago as a veteran defender of constitutionalism who has endured years of confrontation with state authorities.

He said lawyers should honour Lukwago’s commitment to the rule of law by remaining steadfast in the principles he has championed.

“Mr Lukwago doesn’t need our pity. He’s a struggler. He’s a struggle stalwart. Fighters don’t need your pity. Fighters need your adherence to what they are fighting for.”

Ssemakadde recalled Lukwago’s long legal career, saying he has repeatedly defended the independence of the legal profession despite facing personal risks and intimidation.

“If you really want to help Mr Lukwago, don’t give him your tears. Give him adherence to what he’s fighting for.”

He said the current moment goes beyond the fate of one lawyer and represents a defining test for Uganda’s justice system and constitutional order.

“We are now in this moment where one stands for the rule of law… and the other stands for militarism. This is the moment that requires us to defend the rule of law.”

The Uganda Law Society says it is considering a range of legal and advocacy measures, including strategic litigation and engagement with regional and international bar associations, as it seeks to protect lawyers and defend judicial independence in Uganda.