Lango RDCs blame security agencies for increasing illegal charcoal trade

Lira, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Resident District Commissioners (RDCs) in the Lango sub-region have accused Uganda Police Force and Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) personnel of facilitating and benefiting from the illegal charcoal trade, despite a presidential directive banning it.

In May 2023, President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni issued Executive Order No. 3, banning commercial charcoal burning and trade in Northern Uganda. The directive also addressed the illegal presence of the Balaalo pastoralists and supported anti-cattle rustling operations in northern and northeastern Uganda.

To enforce the order, UPDF officers mounted checkpoints on major roads, while the Environmental Protection Police were tasked with arresting individuals found cutting down trees, especially the endangered shea tree, for charcoal production.

However, during a recent meeting to strategize the implementation of the executive order, RDCs criticized the very security agencies meant to enforce the ban. They alleged that some police and UPDF officers are instead involved in the trade.

“UPDF soldiers set up roadblocks along major roads but allow trucks carrying charcoal to pass through and instead target motorcycle riders carrying small amounts of charcoal, from whom they extort money,” one RDC remarked.

Amolatar RDC Francis Okello Odoki expressed frustration over the continued movement of large charcoal trucks despite security checkpoints.

“Is money exchanging hands, or are some of us not doing our work? Is the problem with the police? Is the problem with the UPDF deployed through all these checkpoints?” he questioned.

Alebtong RDC Geoffrey Okiswa called for clarity on the roles of police and UPDF, especially regarding the disposal of impounded charcoal.

Isaac Ocen Otim, assistant RDC for Dokolo district, echoed similar concerns. He said confusion over who is responsible for managing confiscated charcoal has stalled enforcement efforts.

In response, Deputy Regional Police Commander John Chrysostom Mwaule acknowledged the presence of multiple checkpoints but blamed dealers for evading them.

In April, the UPDF 5th Division released nine impounded trucks found transporting charcoal illegally. The charcoal—over 500 bags—was offloaded at the Lira City barracks, where it remains, pending further instructions.

****

URN