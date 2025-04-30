Lango declares three days of mourning for Rtd Col Otoa

Lira, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Lango Cultural Foundation (LCF) has announced three days of mourning for its former Prime Minister, Rtd. Col. Tony Otoa. Otoa passed away on Monday afternoon at his home in Boke, Lira City East Division.

Rtd. Col. Otoa, who served as the Abwor clan chief (Awitong), held the office of Prime Minister of the Lango Cultural Foundation from 2011 to 2013, under the leadership of Muzee Yosam Odur Ebii, the Acholi paramount chief.

In a statement issued by the current Prime Minister, Frederick Ogwal Oyee, Otoa was praised for his significant contributions to peace and development in the Lango sub-region.

Translation: “Awitong Tony worked so hard, wholeheartedly to develop Lango culture, bringing many positive changes through uniting all the people of Lango, including those in the diaspora, to join hands in developing Lango.”

Oyee added that one of Otoa’s most impactful achievements was the initiation of the 2012 Lango Conference, which laid the foundation for Lango’s socio-economic transformation. “Some of the resolutions passed during that conference are still being implemented today,” he noted.

Joel Aliro Omara, former Minister of Commerce during the Obote II regime and a colleague of Otoa, described him as a patriot and liberator who played a key role in ending the tyrannical regime of Idi Amin. Omara also credited Otoa for mentoring him in politics and always standing by the truth.

“Tony Otoa should be remembered as a liberator who worked hard to see that the tyrannical rule introduced by Idi Amin came to an end. When he returned to Uganda in 1979, there was a lot of chaos, and he was among those who worked hard to bring calm—that is why he was promoted to the rank of colonel. When I joined politics, he was among the elders who advised me on how to run my constituency, Lira North. In Lango, he guided the cultural institution, and what I remember most about him is that he would always defend what he believed was the truth.”

Obituary. I’m saddened by the death of Rtd Col Tonny Otoa who fought side by side with my father in the Liberation War & served Uganda diligently.

Rtd. Col. Tony Otoa, also known as Isabirye, served as an Ammunition Technician with the Uganda National Liberation Army (UNLA), where he was instrumental in supplying arms to President Apollo Milton Obote’s forces. Following the fall of the UPC government, he transitioned into the Uganda People’s Defence Force (UPDF) under the National Resistance Movement (NRM) and held various command positions, including Gaddafi Garrison Commander.

In 1994, he went into politics in Jinja, contesting against then-Minister Henry Kyemba for a Constituent Assembly seat representing Jinja West. Although he claimed victory, the seat was awarded to Kyemba.

President Yoweri Museveni later nominated him to represent the UPDF in the Sixth Parliament. After retiring from military service in 2005, Otoa returned to Lango and was appointed Chairperson of the Lira District Service Commission.

