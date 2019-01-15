Kadaga to ‘name and shame’ corrupt officials

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Speaker of Parliament Rebecca Kadaga has threatened to name and shame officials involved in corruption in an effort to end the vice in public institutions.

Kadaga was speaking during ecumenical prayers held at parliament in Kampala on Monday. The prayers are part of the 3rd Annual parliament week, an activity aimed at bridging the gap between parliament and the public. This year, the week is running under the theme “Championing Accountability to Improve Service Delivery.”

Kadaga said that she will not protect any corrupt leader regardless of their political affiliation adding that there should be no reason for leaders to swindle public resources.

The Parliament week ecumenical thanksgiving service was attended by the Archbishop of the Church of Uganda (COU) His Grace Stanley Ntagali, Electoral Commission officials, Parliament Staff and officers from different government departments as well as.

In his sermon, the retired Bishop of North Kigezi Edward Muhima strongly spoke out against corruption attributing it to lack of faithfulness and transparency. He said that the two values are badly needed in the country so that corruption is eliminated and service delivery improves.

The Parliament Week 2019 commenced Sunday with a charity walk aimed at raising funds for the construction of a centre for persons living with albinism. Up to 46 million Shillings was raised towards the establishment of a center which requires a total of 5 billion Shillings.

During the week, constituents will be given an opportunity to meet their legislators, while various departments will also be able to showcase and exhibit their work.

