Kabale science teachers turn to alcohol abuse after hefty pay

Kabale, Uganda | URN | The Kabale District Education Officer, Mowes Bwengye Tumwijukye, has expressed concern over increasing alcohol abuse among secondary school science teachers. He says many have spent their enhanced salaries on drinking instead of investing in productive ventures or focusing on their teaching responsibilities.

The government increased salaries for science teachers starting in the 2022/2023 financial year. Graduate science teachers now earn about 4 million shillings per month, while science head teachers earn up to 6.5 million shillings.

Speaking during the official handover of the former National Teachers’ College (NTC) Kabale to the UNITE Council on Thursday, Bwengye says the salary enhancement has, in some cases, had unintended consequences.

He revealed that many science teachers have failed to invest their earnings in income-generating projects or savings and have instead turned to excessive alcohol consumption. He noted that some teachers have even taken out loans to finance their drinking habits.

Bwengye reported that the district has so far lost two teachers due to alcohol-related problems and that some teachers no longer dedicate sufficient time to classroom instruction because they spend much of their time in bars.

He says the situation should serve as a lesson for UNITE as it seeks to produce competent and professional teachers. He emphasized the need to strengthen discipline, good conduct, and professional ethics among trainee teachers.

Professor James Tumwine, Dean of the School of Medicine at Kabale University and former Chairperson of the Governing Council of NTC Kabale, calls for the establishment of a support committee comprising social workers and counselors to assist teachers and students facing alcohol and other social challenges.

Professor Betty Ezati Akullu, the Vice Chancellor of UNITE, says the government introduced financial literacy training for teachers to equip them with skills in saving, investing, and establishing self-help projects.

Teopista Mayanja, the Vice Chairperson of the UNITE Council, says the National Teachers’ Council has been established to regulate, license, and promote professionalism among teachers across the country.

She notes that the council will ensure adherence to professional standards and ethical conduct within the teaching profession.

UNITE Kabale Campus was established in July 2024 under Statutory Instrument No. 53 of 2024 as part of government reforms aimed at phasing out Grade III and Grade V teaching qualifications in favour of Bachelor of Education programmes by 2031.

The institution, which operates campuses in Kaliro, Mubende, Muni, Unyama, and Kabale, replaced the former National Teachers’ College Kabale, which had been in operation since October 1984.