Kabaka asks Muslims to observe COVID-19 directives as they celebrate Eid

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Kabaka of Buganda, Ronald Muwenda Mutebi II, has asked Muslims across the country to continue observing directives by President Museveni and the Ministry of Health on COVID-19.

In his written message congratulating Muslims for having completed fasting the holy month of Ramadhan, Mutebi said this year has been extremely challenging due to the pandemic that continues to ravage the entire world.

“In this trying moment, we call upon all Muslims to continue being peaceful, forgiving and also assisting those in need,” Kabaka Mutebi said.

On March 18, President Museveni banned social gatherings including congregations in places of worship as one of the measures to contain the spread of COVID-19.

At least 333,000 people have died of COVID-19 related illnesses globally since the virus was first diagnosed in China late last year.

As Muslims prepare to celebrate Eid this weekend, the usual congregational prayers are off the programme. The Mufti of Uganda, Sheikh Shaban Ramadhan Mubajje called upon the faithful to pray from their homes and avoid congregating. The Kabaka also reiterated the same message calling upon people to pray from home adding that following all the directives from health experts is the surest way of warding off the virus.

“We commiserate and pray for our people here in Uganda who have tested positive of the virus. We believe that the treatment they are receiving from the doctors will help them recover,” Mutebi said.

Ramadhan is the ninth month on the Islamic calendar which is observed by fasting from dawn to dusk by all able-bodied mature Muslims. It climaxes with the celebration of Eid El Fitri held on the first day of the tenth month on the Islamic calendar.

URN