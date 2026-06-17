IN COURT: Lukwago faces misprision of treason charges

Kampala, Uganda | URN | Kampala Lord Mayor and People’s Front for Freedom (PFF) President Erias Lukwago has been brought to the magistrates’ court premises at Makindye, where the government is set to charge him with misprision of treason. Medard Ssegona is leading his defence team.

Misprision of treason is a criminal offense that occurs when a person who is aware of a planned act of treason conceals that knowledge and fails to report it to the proper authorities as quickly as possible. Lukwago is a lead lawyer in the Kizza Besigye treason trial.

Dr Besigye is currently undergoing a trial for treason and treachery in the High Court in Kampala. Alongside two co-accused individuals, Hajj Obeid Lutale and Capt. Denis Oola, he faces allegations of conspiring to overthrow the government and orchestrating paramilitary activities across various countries.

The development at Makindey court comes hours after the family and lawyers of Lukwago filed a habeas corpus application in the High Court, seeking orders compelling security agencies to produce him before the court and explain the legal basis of his detention.

The application names the Chief of Defence Forces (CDF), the Inspector General of Police (IGP), and the Attorney General as respondents.

Through his law firm, Lukwago’s lawyers are asking the court to order his immediate and unconditional release, arguing that he is being held unlawfully and without access to his family, lawyers, or medical care.

According to the affidavit, armed men dressed in Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) uniforms allegedly raided the family’s residence in Lubaga during the early hours of Monday, June 15, 2026.

Lukwago ‘s wife states that she was present at the home when the operatives allegedly surrounded the premises, jumped over the perimeter wall fence, forced entry into the compound, and seized Lukwago as he prepared to leave for a television appearance.

She alleges that the operatives did not present an arrest warrant, identify themselves, or communicate any offence for which Lukwago was being arrested.

The affidavit further states that the operatives bundled him into a Toyota Hiace vehicle commonly referred to as a “drone” and drove away with him to an undisclosed location.

“The destination to which he was taken remains unknown to me, the rest of his family and his lawyers,” she states in the affidavit filed before the court.

The court documents describe Lukwago as an advocate of the Courts of Judicature, former Member of Parliament for Kampala Central, immediate former Lord Mayor of Kampala Capital City Authority, and President of the People’s Front for Freedom, a registered political party.

She states that at the time of his arrest, Lukwago was preparing to effect service of court documents in Miscellaneous Application No. 0227 of 2026 in a matter in which he reportedly represents Dr. Kizza Besigye and others.

The affidavit also alleges that Gen. Muhoozi Kainerugaba, the Chief of Defence Forces, subsequently claimed responsibility for the operation through posts made on his X social media platform, formerly Twitter.

According to the documents before the Court that Uganda Radio Network has seen, the CDF allegedly published photographs of Lukwago while in custody.

The family contends that the images portrayed him in a frail and distressed condition and suggested that he required urgent medical attention.

Lukwago’s wife argues that the publication of the photographs amounted to humiliation and degrading treatment.

She further raises concerns about her husband’s health, telling the court that he suffers from gastritis and is recovering from a herniated disc operation performed at Fortis Hospital in Gurugram, India.

According to the affidavit, Lukwago requires carefully managed medical care, prescribed meals administered at specific intervals, and medication taken in accordance with doctors’ instructions.

The family argues that such medical care cannot be guaranteed in what they describe as an illegal detention facility whose location remains unknown.

The application further claims that Lukwago has been denied access to his family, lawyers, and doctors since his arrest.

His wife states that neither she nor other family members have been permitted to see him, while his lawyers have allegedly been unable to establish his whereabouts or communicate with him.

She also claims that no government agency has formally acknowledged holding him or provided an official account of where he is being detained.

According to the affidavit, the Uganda Police Force has disclaimed knowledge of Lukwago’s arrest and whereabouts.

The family further states that they attempted to report the matter to the police.

Lukwago’s wife says that together with lawyers acting for the family, she visited Natete Police Station and the Criminal Investigations Directorate headquarters, intending to lodge a complaint of kidnap.

However, she alleges that officers at the stations declined to entertain the complaint.

The applicants argue that Lukwago’s continued detention violates Article 23(4) of the Constitution, which requires that a person arrested or detained be brought before a competent court within 48 hours.

They contend that he appears likely to be held beyond the constitutionally prescribed period without charge and without being produced before any court of law.

The application also challenges the legality of his detention by military authorities.

According to the court documents, the applicants maintain that Lukwago is a civilian and that the military has no constitutional or legal mandate to arrest and detain civilians under the circumstances described in the affidavit.

The lawyers argue that his continued detention is unlawful, unconstitutional, arbitrary, and in violation of fundamental human rights guaranteed under Uganda’s Constitution.

They are therefore seeking orders directing the respondents to produce Lukwago before the High Court on a date to be fixed by the court so that his detention can be examined and appropriate orders made.

In addition to seeking his immediate release, the applicants are also asking the court to award costs of the application against the respondents.

The respondents have not yet filed responses to the allegations contained in the application and affidavit, and the matter is also yet to be fixed for hearing.

Reports indicate that Lukwago is currently detained at Kira Road Police Station and is expected to be taken to the courts anytime.