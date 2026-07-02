Hong Kong stages festivities to celebrate 29th anniversary of return to China

HONG KONG | Xinhua | From flag-raising ceremonies to horse races and a drone performance, Hong Kong commemorated the 29th anniversary of its return to China on Wednesday with a day of celebrations across the city.

At 8 a.m. local time, the government of China’s Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) held a flag-raising ceremony at Golden Bauhinia Square in Wan Chai, followed by a reception at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Center attended by dignitaries from various sectors.

In his speech at the reception, John Lee, chief executive of the HKSAR, reviewed the city’s progress over the past few years, pledging to bolster economic development of the city and enable the public to better share the benefits of development.

Hong Kong will seize the opportunities brought by national development, and leverage its advantage of being connected to both the Chinese mainland and to the world, as well as its international prospects, he said.

Hong Kong’s first astronaut, Lai Ka-ying, marked the occasion by unfurling the regional flag of the HKSAR aboard the Tiangong space station, sending her warmest wishes to her home city and expressing her deepest gratitude to the nation via video link during the reception.

On Wednesday morning, the Liaison Office of the Central People’s Government in the HKSAR, the Office for Safeguarding National Security of the Central People’s Government in the HKSAR, and the Office of the Commissioner of the Chinese Foreign Ministry in the HKSAR, held flag-raising ceremonies.

Educational institutions and various venues citywide also held such ceremonies. Kai Tak Sports Park, which opened last year, hosted a flag-raising ceremony alongside sports workshops, blending celebrations with athletic activities.

In addition to ceremonies, celebrations unfolded in succession across the city.

In Victoria Harbor, fishing vessels sailed in a procession and were greeted by joyful residents taking photos. At the Tsim Sha Tsui pier, a flash mob performing patriotic songs drew many audience and rounds of applause.

The afternoon horse race at Sha Tin Racecourse attracted tens of thousands of spectators, with cheers and roars filling the venue. “Coming to the races on July 1st has been my tradition for years,” said attendee Mr. Ng. “There are always new surprises.”

Many sports and cultural venues, including the M+ Museum and the Hong Kong Palace Museum, were open to the public for free.

One visitor, surnamed Lam, seized the opportunity to take her two children to the Hong Kong Palace Museum. “Bringing the children to see the artifacts makes for both a celebration and an educational experience,” she said.

To encourage more people to celebrate the special day, the city has rolled out extensive promotion schemes for transportation, shopping and dining. Free tram rides, free Star Ferry rides, and MTR lottery electronic tickets were available. Over 3,000 restaurants and retail outlets have provided a wide range of discounts and special offers to mark the occasion.

The festivities extended into the night. Over Victoria Harbor, a large-scale drone show was staged, shimmering against the city lights along both shores. Thousands of drones took off, forming dazzling patterns including blooming bauhinia flowers and astronauts.

The spectacle resonated deeply with Mr. Wong, a retired teacher. “Hong Kong’s return to the motherland is a shared celebration for all of us, and that sense of belonging has grown stronger every year,” he said. “Life has got better every year since Hong Kong returned to the motherland, and that gives a real sense of reassurance.” ■