Four arrested at late Muzaata’s home

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Four suspects are in custody at Kawempe police station for storming the home of the late Sheik Nuuhu Muzaata Batte in Kate Falaawo in Kawempe Division and attempting to break into his bedroom.

The Kampala Metropolitan Police Spokesperson, Patrick Onyango identifies the suspects are Sam Kigundu Sam, Solomon Okiror, Isaac Kando and Jackson Jemba.

The four men forcibly gained access into the deceased’s residence on Sunday night and were intercepted on their way to his bedroom.

One of the family members raised alarm and police was called from Kawempe police station to pick up the invaders. Four others are said to be at large.

According to Onyango, the suspects told officers at Kawempe Police Station that they were hired by one of Muzaata’s widow to provide her protection because she was worried for her life due to conflicts among family members.

“We’re still investigating all these, because the people who called the police said that they had started breaking into one of the rooms in the house to remove important documents. We are yet to verify all these,” said Onyango.

Adding that, “We have charged them with criminal trespass added Onyango.”

One of the deceased’s daughters, who declined to be named, dismissed the suspect’s claims, saying they should be tasked to explain why they broke into their home.

Tension is still at high at the late Muzaata’s home.

Muzaata, who passed away at International Hospital Kampala (IHK) on Friday, was buried over the weekend at Kigogwa village of Gombe division in Nansana municipality in Wakiso district.

********

URN