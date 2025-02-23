FDC founding member Tiko Ondoga asks Museveni to pardon Besigye

ARUA, UGANDA | THE INDEPENDENT | Martha Tiko Ondoga, a founding member of the Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) has pleaded with President Yoweri Museveni to intervene and pardon him.

Besigye, along with his co-accused Hajji Obeid Lutale, are in Luzira Prison since November last year. They are accused of five offences, including treachery and illegal possession of firearms and ammunition.

Concerns have been raised over Besigye’s health after he went on hunger strike to protest the detention.

Tiko 80, said that President Museveni should be kind to Besigye regarding his deteriorating health and enable him to have access to good medical care.

The retired grade two teacher, who served as Head Teacher at Kampala City Schools, made this appeal during a press briefing in Arua City.

David Edema, the FDC’s Secretary for Publicity in Arua City, noted that releasing Besigye from prison will not affect the proceedings in court but rather enable him to access health care.

Besigye’s lawyers have made applications the to court seeking his release from prison, citing violations of his human rights.

URN