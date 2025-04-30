Experts: Mass sensitization would reduce child disabilities

KAMPALA, UGANDA | THE INDEPENDENT | Medical practitioners have called for more public sensitisation by the government and civil society about health issues that can be either prevented or stopped from escalating.

They say that some simple incidents can result in loss of life or permanent disabilities just because the person affected, or the caretakers in case of a child, did not know what to do or where to take the child.

Dr John Bosco Nsubuga, Entebbe Regional Referral Hospital Director, give the example of visual impairment cases, which he says usually start as a simple problem that, if given the right attention, would easily be treated.

He was speaking at an eye health dialogue on a theme, ‘A Clear Future: Safeguarding Children’s Eye Health,’ organised by Light for the World, a charity that focuses on preventing blindness with a major focus on children.

Unfortunately, he says that even at childbirth, whether it is the parents or the health attendants, sight is not among the things that are checked to ensure the child is healthy.

“It’s not enough to have services available, it is essential to extend these services to remote communities if we are to prevent avoidable blindness and ensure every child has a fair start in life,” said Dr Nsubuga.

He added that another fact to address was the availability, access and location of the specialist health facilities, saying general health centres are widely known by communities, unlike facilities for sight health care.

According to Nsubuga, medical and public health camps should be intensified where primary health issues can either be handled or effectively referred to more capable facilities to prevent preventable disabilities.

The experts reiterated that improving eye health starts with awareness and urged parents to prioritise eye examinations for their children.

Dr Rebecca Lusobya, an Ophthalmologist and Senior Lecturer at Makerere University School of Medicine, highlighted the need for a quick response as vital for the prevention and cure of blindness.

“Overall, early detection can significantly improve eye conditions,” said Dr Lusobya, adding that timely surgery, lens implantation or vision therapy are sometimes necessary treatments.

Stressing the importance of an inclusive eye healthcare system, Sylvester Kasozi, the Country Director, Light for the World, said that for visually impaired persons, especially children, it is not just about moving, but learning too, among other challenges.

Professor John Onyango said refractive errors, cataracts, and childhood glaucoma were among the leading causes of blindness in Uganda, but that most of them have preventive measures.

Another specialist, Dr. Naomi Nsubuga, urged for the empowerment of teachers to be able to detect poor sight among the children they teach.

“Teachers can help identify learning challenges linked to poor vision, midwives can spot eye issues at birth, and routine eye checks can be integrated into immunisation visits to catch problems early,” she said, stressing the need for early detection and prevention measures.

