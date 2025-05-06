Cultural leaders urged to strengthen inter-cultural relations

Pakwach, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Cultural leaders have been urged to strengthen intercultural relations to promote peace, unity, and development within their institutions and communities. The call was made during the official enthronement of Prof. Willy Okullo as the Arak Okwero Yito Clan Chief.

Leaders who attended the ceremony emphasized that strong intercultural ties are vital for the country’s social and economic transformation. The Kumam cultural leader, Raphael Otaya underscored the responsibility of cultural leaders in fostering harmonious living among their subjects.

Jude Mike Mudoma, the Umukuka of the Bamasaba, emphasized the need for unity among cultural leaders, noting that collective action can drive the transformation communities urgently need.

Meanwhile, Sam Engola, Senior Presidential Advisor on Lango Affairs, described the official enthronement of cultural leaders as a sign that Lango is committed to unity and the preservation of its cultural heritage.

The Chairman of the Uganda Kings and Cultural Leaders Forum, Isabaruuli Mwogezi Butamanya, also urged communities to take advantage of government programs aimed at poverty eradication.

Prof. Okullo, who now formally assumes the title of Awitong of Arak Okwero Yito, first took on the role in 2013 after succeeding Odongo Mon Bwonyo unopposed.

He also serves as the Prime Minister of the Lango Cultural Institution, led by Eng. Moses Michael Odongo Okune.

Away from cultural leadership, Prof. Okullo is an Associate Professor specializing in Renewable Energy — particularly Solar Thermal and Photovoltaics — at Kyambogo University.

URN