Coca-Cola brings back its legendary “Share a Coke” campaign

KAMPALA, UGANDA | THE INDEPENDENT | Coca-Cola is bringing back its legendary “Share a Coke” campaign, offering fresh brand experiences and inviting a new generation to experience the magic of personalised connection, it said on May 6.

In 2011, the brand launched this first-of-its-kind campaign in which you could find your name in place of the logo – an industry-first in personalisation. Now the brand wants you to share a Coke with your friends to celebrate your friendship and create memories that will last a lifetime.

Did you know that 72 per cent of Gen Z seek authenticity and want to connect with real people in everything they do*? In a world where interactions online can feel momentary, sharing a Coke offers a tangible way to show you care. The brand’s unique customisation platform offers even more names to choose from and the ability to add your own personal touch. If you can’t find your name in store, simply scan the QR code (on bottle), which will take you to the “Share a Coke” digital hub. Users can create a truly unique Coca-Cola digital bottle to share and express appreciation for friends, family, and loved ones. It’s a simple gesture that can strengthen connections.

Meaningful connections thrive both online and offline. While digital spaces keep us close, it’s those shared moments in real life that make for long lasting memories, yet the physical ‘third spaces’ that nourish these meaningful connections are in decline. “Share a Coke” is celebrating the friendships that define this generation, and the spaces that allow in real life moments of togetherness to thrive.

To celebrate the relaunch of “Share a Coke”, the brand has created “Share a Coke” Memory Maker – an online digital experience that allows you to create memes with your friends and family while enjoying a refreshing Coca-Cola. Partnering with famous creators to create unique templates, you can make your own personalised videos using your own content. The experience is available through the “Share a Coke” digital hub.

So how can you join the fun? Look for personalised Coca-Cola bottles in store and get ready to share the magic with your crew.

In Uganda, consumers experienced the launch at Makerere University Business School (MUBS) where attendees took part in memorable experiences such as a Cultural Gala showcasing East African culture, fashion, food and music, featuring cultural performances, storytelling, dance, art and fashion exhibitions.

The event also included performances by artists and local DJs as well as interactive experiential areas.

Vivienne Olenyo, Manager, Frontline Marketing, Uganda says, “In our increasingly digital lives, it’s more important than ever to recognise and cherish the special bonds of friendship. “Share A Coke” serves as a reminder that some of life’s most memorable moments are created when we come together – sharing laughter, stories and authentic connections. It’s those spontaneous, real interactions, often sparked over a Coca-Cola bottle, that brings true magic to everyday life.”

Personalised Coca-Cola bottles will be available from mid-April 2025.