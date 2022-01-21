Carrefour Uganda celebrates second anniversary, gifts customers

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | To celebrate its two-year anniversary, Carrefour, owned and operated by Majid Al Futtaim in Uganda, is rewarding 700 lucky customers by covering the cost of the items in their shopping trolleys.

Customers will be chosen at random, and a total of Shs110million worth of shopping will be gifted from January 21 to Feb.6.

Carrefour has also announced an array of discounts of up to 50 percent across multiple categories including groceries, fresh foods, electronics, appliances and homeware.

“We celebrate two years of Carrefour playing an active role in serving Uganda’s communities and look forward to serving our customers there for many years to come,” said Franck Moreau, regional director of Carrefour East Africa at Majid Al Futtaim Retail.

He added: “We are committed to uplifting the communities around us and value the importance of connecting with our customers individually, rewarding them for their loyalty while celebrating our milestones. By covering the cost of 700 customers’ shopping, we are helping them to save while creating great moments for shoppers throughout this celebratory period.”

Majid Al Futtaim launched the first Carrefour store in Uganda at Kampala’s Oasis Mall in December 2019, and shortly expanded to Naalya at Metroplex, Lugogo, Victoria, Acacia, and Village Mall. The seventh store at Arena Mall was opened recently on January 4, 2022.

Majid Al Futtaim currently offers 20,000 products across its stores, with 98 percent being sourced locally. Customers are also able to order products online and enjoy home delivery through partnerships with Glovo and Jumia Food.