Busoga NRM leaders endorse Kadaga for CEC seat

Jinja, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | As political tension intensifies within the National Resistance Movement (NRM) over the position of Second National Vice Chairperson (Female) on the Central Executive Committee (CEC), a coalition of party leaders from the Busoga region has publicly thrown its weight behind Rt. Hon. Dr. Rebecca Alitwala Kadaga, the current office bearer.

On Wednesday, June 4, 2025, a large assembly of NRM stakeholders—comprising Members of Parliament, district chairpersons, LC5 leaders, youth and women leagues, Special Interest Groups (SIGs) including Persons with Disabilities (PWDs), and local opinion leaders—convened at the Civil Service College in Jinja City to affirm their support for Kadaga’s re-election.

The meeting was spearheaded by Luuka South MP Hon. Steven Kisa Bakubalwayo, who read a joint statement emphasizing Kadaga’s enduring legacy and her invaluable contributions to the NRM and the nation at large. “Rt. Hon. Kadaga has been a pillar for many across the country and especially in Busoga. She has served diligently in several key positions. We are gathered here today to reaffirm our support and rally behind her to retain her seat on the CEC,” Kisa declared.

He further pledged to “work tooth and nail” to rally nationwide support for Kadaga, highlighting her critical role in promoting women’s empowerment, regional inclusion, and party unity. Bugabula North MP Hon. John Tailor questioned the legitimacy of Kadaga’s challengers: “I don’t know where some people get the audacity to contest against Mama Kadaga, who is a well-established figure in the NRM,” he remarked.

Buzaaya County MP Hon. Martin Mugabi Muzaale also voiced concern over internal divisions in Busoga, urging unity behind Kadaga: “Kadaga is a brand—Busoga needs Kadaga, and Kadaga needs Busoga. We don’t want Busoga to be left out of the CEC ‘cake’.”

Newly elected NRM Chairperson for Kamuli District, Bazanya Mathias—also an aspirant for the Bugabula South parliamentary seat—pledged to mobilize grassroots support for Kadaga. His remarks were echoed by Mayuge LC5 Chairperson and Governor of the Busoga Consortium for Development (BCD), Bishop Frank Tibagendeka, who assured Kadaga of unwavering support from both political and development circles.

The race for the powerful CEC position has narrowed down to a high-profile face-off between Rt. Hon. Dr. Rebecca Alitwala Kadaga and Rt. Hon. Anita Annet Among Magogo, the current Speaker of Parliament and Woman MP for Bukedea District.

This contest has already fueled factionalism within Busoga, giving rise to rival camps dubbed “Team Mama” (Kadaga) and “Team Mulamu” (Among). Analysts believe the outcome could have far-reaching implications on both the internal power structure of the ruling party and broader national politics, given the stature and influence of both contenders. As the August NRM Delegates’ Conference draws closer, political temperatures continue to rise, with Busoga emerging as the epicenter of a heated struggle where loyalty, legacy, and leadership are on full display.

URN