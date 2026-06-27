93 female suspects escape from City Hall Court holding facility

Kampala, Uganda | URN | At least 93 female suspects escaped from the City Hall Court holding facility on Thursday afternoon after they were allegedly freed before they could be produced in court to answer various criminal charges.

The women had been arrested earlier in the day during a joint operation conducted by the Uganda Police Force and the Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) enforcement team targeting suspected offenders within Kampala.

According to a complaint dated June 25 and written by the Senior Principal Magistrate and Officer-in-Charge of City Hall Court, Nicholas Aisu, to the Chief Registrar of the Judiciary, Agnes Alum, the suspects had already been brought before the court but were temporarily held in a KCCA meeting room because the court’s holding cells could not accommodate the unusually large number of suspects.

The magistrate explained that the 93 adult female suspects were isolated in the meeting room with the permission of KCCA management, while male suspects were processed first in open court and the available holding cells. However, when court officials were ready to begin taking pleas from the women, they discovered that all the suspects had been released before their case files could be processed.

In his letter, Aisu alleges that Kampala Deputy Lord Mayor Faridah Nakabugo obstructed the women’s appearance before court and, together with a group of people he described as “hooligans,” forcefully secured their release.

“We were stunned when Hon. Nakabugo Faridah, Deputy Lord Mayor, obstructed their appearance before court and, working with some hooligans she had mobilised, forcefully freed all the female suspects who were set to appear before court this afternoon,” the magistrate wrote.

He added that, as a result, the court was unable to take pleas in cases involving more than 50 female suspects, describing the incident as one that had shocked justice sector stakeholders operating at the KCCA-based court. The magistrate has requested guidance from the Chief Registrar and called for measures to prevent a recurrence of similar incidents.

Court records indicate that the majority of the suspects were facing charges of disturbing public peace contrary to Sections 7(c) and 27 of the Local Governments (Kampala City Council) Maintenance of Law and Order Ordinance, 2006. Others were accused of fighting pedestrians with the alleged intention of stealing from them, selling foodstuffs such as eggs and bananas without trading licences, smoking opium, excessive consumption of alcohol in public, and erecting roadblocks in poorly lit areas, allegedly to facilitate robberies.

Some of the suspects who reportedly fled include Gloria Namiiro, Irene Nabankema, Aisha Mbabazi, Noweli Nalutaaya, Marian Babirye, Sarah Nakasi, Betty Nansambu, Phiona Namawejje, Britin Nakyambadde, Shalau Ainebyona, Agnes Chandiru, Joan Namasinga, Agnes Birungi, Desire Nabakoza, and Sylvia Nagujja.

The others are Sandra Nassanga, Irene Watsemba, Jamira Nabakka, Stella Newest, Babirye Desire, Jamirah Naluataya, Wineza Nakyanzi, Racheal Mukisa, Angel Karungi, Noreen Nalugo, Deborah Ayebazibwe, Mariam Gumoshabe, Oliver Namubiru, Jesca Namatovu, Hilda Khaiza, Petra Acio, Jackline Atuhire, Sarah Mulungi, Sarah Namu, Zahara Nankabirwa, Zulaika Nakate, Fatuma Mugala, Bridget Namulindwa, Juliet Nantongo, Adriana Mutesi, Nextavin Denis Banywa, Mariam Ssekamatte and Margaret Nakyejjo, among others.

Copies of the magistrate’s letter were also forwarded to the Registrar for Magistrates Affairs and Data Management, the Chief Magistrate of Buganda Road Court, Ritah Neumbe Kidasa, who supervises City Hall Court, Senior Magistrate Edgar Karakire, and placed on the court file.

When contacted for comment regarding the allegations, Deputy Lord Mayor Faridah Nakabugo answered her phone but said she was attending a meeting and was unable to respond at the time.

Meanwhile, information circulated on Thursday and Friday suggested that security operatives had deployed around KCCA headquarters amid reports that Nakabugo was wanted for questioning over the incident. However, no formal complaint had been filed against her by the police by the time of publication.

Separately, Kampala Lord Mayor Ronald Balimwezo claimed that two members of his staff, his photographer, George William Ssenabulya alias William Kintu, and his driver, James Nsubuga, were picked up by operatives travelling in an unmarked “drone” vehicle, briefly taken to court, and later remanded to Luzira Prison.

“It is deeply concerning to witness such actions against citizens and workers carrying out their duties. When will these injustices come to an end in our country?” Balimwezo said. However, information obtained by our reporter indicates that a scuffle broke out at City Hall during the alleged release of the suspects. According to sources familiar with the investigations, Kintu and Nsubuga were arrested at the scene before being taken to court, where they were charged and remanded.

Court records show that James Nsubuga and George William Ssenabulya, alias William Kintu, have been charged with engaging in disorderly behaviour. The prosecution alleges that on June 25, 2026, at City Hall Court in Kampala, the two men fought enforcement and security personnel who were maintaining order at the premises and aided suspects to escape from lawful custody.

Sources close to the investigations further claim that Nakabugo is also being sought in connection with the alleged escape of the 93 suspects, although police had not yet filed any formal charges against her.

Investigators are also examining allegations that during the scuffle, Police Constable Jamiru Namazenze, who is attached to the KCCA parking area, had his mobile phones damaged and later stolen. It is further alleged that his police uniform was torn during the confrontation.