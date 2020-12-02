Busia residents raise concern about failure to fulfill electricity pledge

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Residents of Sikuda sub-county in Busia district have faulted the president for failing to fulfill pledges on extension and distribution of electricity.

In 2007, President Yoweri Museveni while campaigning during the by-election in Samia Bugwe North Constituency pledged to construct power lines from Busitema sub-county headquarters through Kayoro to Tiira town council in Sikuda sub-county up to Buyunda in Buyanga sub-county then connect to main power lines along Jinja road in Dabani sub-county.

Shaban Umar Nabulonzo, a resident of Ajuket village says that the president repeated the same pledge during his campaign in 2016 at Madibira primary school.

Pascal Amoni, a resident from Tiira village says that he has kept his grinding machine in the house due to lack of electricity. He adds that even the traditional schools in the area are in total darkness which affects the studies.

Stella Akuruti another resident says that they are not ready to vote for NRM unless President Yoweri Museveni fulfills the pledges he made in the area.

John Mulimba, the NRM flag bearer for Samia Bugwe MP seat attributed the delays to laxity by leaders in the area to remind the President about the pledges.

