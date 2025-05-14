ASTU intercepts vehicle ferrying illicit waragi into Karamoja

MOROTO, UGANDA | THE INDEPENDENT | The Anti-Stock Theft Unit (ASTU) has intercepted a vehicle smuggling illicit waragi into the Karamoja sub-region via the Muyembe–Namalu Road. On Tuesday, a white motor vehicle, registration number UBL 798Z, was stopped at Atari Checkpoint.

According to Mt. Moroto regional police spokesperson Mike Longole, the vehicle was found carrying approximately 192 jerrycans of illicit liquor. Longole revealed that the driver, identified as Alfred Otoo, abandoned the vehicle and fled the scene. The vehicle is currently impounded as investigations continue.

“This operation highlights joint security efforts to combat illicit activities in the region,” Longole said, emphasizing the ongoing crackdown on the illegal alcohol trade, which has been linked to increased crime and deaths in the region.

Police reports indicate that over the past three years, security forces have impounded about 8,000 jerrycans of crude waragi, with 7,500 of them disposed of under court orders. The crackdown has contributed to a significant reduction in crime in the region.

According to the police annual report, assault cases dropped from 1,165 in 2023 to 1,012 in 2024, while homicides declined from 104 to 80 over the same period. Authorities believe the illicit waragi trade has been a major driver of violence, including homicides, assaults, and cattle rustling in Karamoja.

