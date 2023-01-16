Apac leaders move to enforce ban on charcoal business

Apac, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Apoi sub county authorities in Apac district have banned the burning and sale of charcoal. The decision was reached by the sub county council on January 13th, 2023. The decision is aimed at promoting environmental conservation, according to the sub-county authorities.

James Ogwal Odyang, the Apoi sub county LCIII chairperson, says that the bylaw is intended to stop the influx of people in charcoal burning and reduce tree cutting. He says that plans are underway to distribute 10,000 tree seedlings to residents to mitigate climate change.

Charcoal burning is common in Apoi and Akokoro sub-counties. On a daily basis, more than 20 trucks loaded with charcoal leave Apac district through Masindi port to the Central region.

The ban on charcoal, which is now selling at 60,000 Shillings per bag, has attracted mixed reactions. Maxwell Opio, a resident of Alaro in Apoi sub county has insisted that the ban be lifted and the sub-county leaders promote tree planting instead of banning their charcoal business which is their only source of livelihood.

Jasper Otimoi, the Apac District Natural Resource Officer encouraged the public to preserve the existing trees and plant more trees in order to conserve the environment.

URN