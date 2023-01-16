Agago district moves to plant 200 million trees in ten years

Agago, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Agago District Local Government has planted over 60,000 seedlings in the first year of its campaign to reforest the district. Agago is among the districts in northern Uganda which have been hard hit by massive tree-cutting for commercial purposes.

Cultural leaders estimate that at least 100 trees are destroyed daily for charcoal burning.

In January 2022, Agago district council passed a resolution to make tree planting mandatory. According to the resolution, all administrative units, institutions, and households are required to plant at least five trees on May 13th of every year.

John Okidi, the Agago District Forestry Officer says that they are still partnering with organizations and individuals to reforest the district. Okidi revealed that since the re-greening campaign started in 2022, the district has distributed 2,500 seedlings to the community for planting and received 9,000 seedlings from National Forestry Authority-NFA, and 50,000 tree seedlings from the Agago West legislator.

Okidi revealed that the district has also partnered with Kijaani forestry to plant 1,500 seedlings at the district headquarters, in addition to others they are planting in seven sub-counties across the district.

Samson Kisekka, the Community mobilizer of Kijani forestry, said the organization decided to work with the community after realizing that the community is unable to replace the trees they are destroying for charcoal burning and other products.

Kisekka said the organization will give the community tree seedlings after setting up a nursery bed in Lokole sub-county, to raise seedlings for farmers who have 10 acres of land, while those who don’t have large land will be given seeds, and the necessary gardening tools and training on how to raise seedlings.

Susan Akot Moro, the Agago Deputy Resident District Commissioner argues that the past years have been dry because of excessive tree-cutting by the community, which resulted in poor crop yields and hunger. Moro urges all people to embrace the campaign to plant at least five trees each year, to restore the cut trees

In June 2022, GIZ released a preliminary report indicating that Agago district lost 93 hectares, an equivalent of 229.8 acres of trees between 2001 to 2020. The report singles out charcoal production, farming, construction, and infrastructure as one of the major causes of deforestation in the district.

The sub-counties most affected by deforestation include; Kuywee Adilang, Lira Kato, Agengo, and Kotomor.

URN