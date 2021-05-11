70 arrested for allegedly planning to disrupt Museveni’s swearing- in ceremony

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The number of people arrested for allegedly planning to disrupt the swearing-in ceremony of President Yoweri Museveni has reached 70.

Museveni will take oath tomorrow at Kololo Independence grounds after he emerged winner of the January 14th presidential elections. Security agencies have arrested people suspected to be harbouring intentions of antagonizing the swearing-in expected to be attended by over 4000 invited local and international guests.

A senior security officer has intimated to Uganda Radio Network –URN that Chieftaincy of Military Intelligence –CMI, Crime Intelligence –CI and Special Forces Command has so far picked 70 people.

The suspects, according to security sources, are being detained in military cells particularly at CMI headquarters in Mbuya and Special Investigations Division –SID in Kireka, Wakiso District. Police Spokesperson, Fred Enanga, had earlier confirmed only 41 people arrested for allegedly planning protests and riots on the inauguration day.

“I want to tell you that we have so far recorded 70 suspects who have been picked up for intending to cause chaos on swearing-in day. Several people were picked up last night [Monday] and more are being hunted and they will be arrested this night,” a source said.

CMI is commanded by Maj Gen Abel Kandiho, SFC is commanded by Museveni’s son Lt Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba while CI is commanded by Brig Gen Chris Damulira. Col Deo Akiiki, the deputy UPDF Spokesperson, said all military elements are at their disposal to help police in ensuring that no one interrupts tomorrow’s swearing-in.

“As we prepare for inauguration and swearing of the president-elect, under our joint security architecture, we have heightened our support to civil authority to ensure the swearing of the new president is secure and safe for any guest. UPDF has put at disposal all its elements to the police,” Col Akiiki said.

Another security source has also revealed that SFC has taken over the hunt for culprits that have continuously thrown petrol bombs at government and private vehicles. Last evening, petrol bombs were thrown at Katwe police station but it was contained before spreading.

Two government vehicles were also yesterday damaged in the night using petrol bombs at Amamu house and Nakulabye. One of the damaged government vehicles was being driven by former Jinja RDC Eric Sakwa.

Luke Owoyesigyire, the deputy Kampala metropolitan police spokesperson, said the damaged government vehicles include Pajero UG O587J and Isuzu Pick Up 334C. Fuel bombs at Amamu house also burnt two private cars Land Cruiser UAY 272Y and Pajero UAL 108J.

Meanwhile, there is an increased presence of SFC soldiers and military police in various parts of Kampala. There is an increased presence of the military in Kasangati town where the two most popular opposition leaders Dr Kizza Besigye and Robert Ssentamu Kyagulanyi alias Bobi Wine reside.

Soldiers have been deployed in all major trading centres along Gayaza road. Some of the officers are moving in files on both sides. Because of petrol bomb incidents, the military has also been deployed at some fuel stations in Kampala.

URN