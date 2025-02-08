1000 benefit from free UPDF medical camp in Busoga

Jinja, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | More than 1300 people have benefited from medical outreaches organized by Magamaga cantonment in commemoration of the 44th Tarehe Sita celebrations.

The three-day medical outreaches were conducted at the different health facilities in the districts of Mayuge, Iganga and Bugweri.

The medical camp enabled residents to be treated for malaria, minor surgeries and the delivery of 11 babies.

At Iganga General Hospital, the teams offered HIV/AIDs related services that included testing services, counselling and distribution of condoms.

The political commissar of Magamaga cantonment, Maj. Godfrey Niyezimana says that the medical outreaches were made possible through the support of UPDF doctors and their counterparts from the civilian population.

Niyezimana says that security challenges have evolved and it is imperative for forces to actively participate in addressing community concerns whenever the need arises.

Niyezimana notes that the interactions between UPDF’s medical teams and the wider population affirm their commitment towards fostering the well-being of civilians at all times.

Macklin Mutesi from Bugweri district says that the UPDF medical team provided drugs after thorough checks, which she notes helped to address the challenge of drug shortage.

Mutesi says that such medical camps should be conducted for at least a week, as it enables people to have sessions with medical experts and temporarily relieves pressure from the inadequate health workers at Busesa Health Centre IV.

The LCV of Iganga district, Gabula Ezra hailed the force for choosing health as one of the ways of sharing their love with the civilian population.

Gabula says that healthcare systems are already constrained by a shortage of supplies, and constrained medical personnel working beyond their schedules due to big patient numbers.

