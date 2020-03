AFRICA

🔸 46 Countries (46) reporting

🔹 3,984 cases

🔸 117 deaths

🔹 286 recoveries by region

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Uganda’s Ministry of Health has confirmed seven new cases of COVID-19 after a test of 225 today turned out only 218 negative results.

This brings the total to 30 confirmed cases in the country.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW

CLICK for live update

Tweets by MinofHealthUG