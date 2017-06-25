THIS WEEK: Uganda needs 400bn for conservation – UN

The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) has tasked Uganda to raise an annual fee of Shs418billion to finance management and conservation of its endangered animal and plant species. Almaz Gebru, the country director of UNDP says the current infrastructure binge and agricultural schemes are threatening the habitats of the various animal and plant species.

Uganda spends Shs91bn annually on conservation of the country’s biodiversity but the UNDP boss says this falls short because it is just 15% of the country’s financial requirements for conservation. This was revealed during the third Africa Regional Biodiversity Financing Conference held in Entebbe.

The state of the country’s biodiversity conservation financing deficits are contained in a report by National Environmental Management Authority titled ‘Biodiversity expenditure review and finance needs and gaps analysis 2017’.

