Talks start to reopen NMG

Kampala, Uganda | URN | Efforts are underway to reopen Nation Media Group Uganda’s television and radio outlets after a security operation that forced NTV Uganda, Spark TV, Dembe FM, and KFM off air, with government officials and allies of Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba indicating that discussions are ongoing.

Journalist Andrew Mwenda, a leader in the Patriotic League of Uganda (PLU), said in a tweet on X that he had held discussions with Gen Muhoozi and that they had agreed that Daily Monitor and NTV Uganda would be reopened. “I have just held discussions with Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba, and we, as leaders of PLU, have agreed that we shall reopen both Daily Monitor and NTV soon. However, we shall first have discussions with the management of both sister companies,” Mwenda said.

Gen Muhoozi later confirmed the discussions in a tweet, saying the matter would involve consultations with allies abroad before seeking final approval from President Yoweri Museveni. “As comrade Andrew Mwenda said, we are having discussions with our allies in the UK and Europe about reopening both NTV and Daily Monitor. We shall take the results of these discussions to Mzee for final approval,” Gen Muhoozi said.

Gen Muhoozi also claimed that the closure was costing the media group millions of dollars in losses. “I hear both NTV and Daily Monitor are losing 5 million dollars a day from my closure. That’s good news for me,” he posted. The Uganda Communications Commission (UCC), Executive Director Nyombi Thembo, said that the commission had taken note of the circumstances surrounding the shutdown of NMG platforms and had started consultations with relevant government stakeholders to establish verified information.

In a statement on X, UCC Thembo urged the public to remain calm, saying the commission would provide further updates after the consultations. The developments come hours after security personnel surrounded NMG Uganda facilities in Kampala, restricting access for staff and disrupting operations. Employees reported that offices housing NTV Uganda and Spark TV at the Kampala Serena Conference Center had been sealed off, while some staff at the Namuwongo headquarters housing Daily Monitor, Dembe FM, and KFM were also blocked from accessing the premises.

The shutdown followed a series of statements by Gen Muhoozi declaring that NTV Uganda and Daily Monitor would be closed and would not resume operations without his approval. NMG Uganda operates Daily Monitor, NTV Uganda, Spark TV, 93.3 KFM, 90.4 Dembe FM, Ennyanda, and other media platforms, employing more than 500 people. The incident adds to a history of tensions between NMG Uganda and state authorities, including the 2013 police raid on Daily Monitor and Dembe FM and the 2007 shutdown of NTV Uganda shortly after its launch.