Speaker, Miss Uganda ask children to stay in school

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Speaker of Parliament, Rebecca Kadaga and Miss Uganda, Quinn Abenakyo have appealed to school going children to concentrate on their studies, nurture their talents and stay in school for a bright future.

This was during visits to Star Light Primary School and St. Michael International School in Kamuli and Wakiso districts respectively.

“In Africa, the only way to succeed and have a bright future is to stay in school and study hard. Dropping out of school to pursue a small business venture is not going to be the solution because sometimes it is not successful,” the speaker said.

Kadaga said that many times girls drop out to get married while others decide to ride boda bodas because there is some money, yet they could have achieved more after completing their studies.

She also appealed to students to diversify and learn international or foreign languages in order to improve their chances of employment.

“Interest yourselves in learning Chinese, German, Russian and French because this makes you more marketable,” Kadaga said.

Abenakyo noted that there is a guaranteed better life if students put their focus on completing their studies.

“It is important for young people to believe in themselves and if you have a talent, push to make sure that you excel in it,” she said.

Abenakyo added that talents can take them to greater heights.

“I stood up for myself and made sure I worked hard to achieve this milestone as the Miss Uganda,” she added.

The Speaker handed over Primary Leaving Certificates to the best students of Star Light Primary School.

In the recently released Primary Leaving Examination results, Star Light Primary School had twenty seven pupils getting first grade with the best scoring aggregate six.

Kadaga said she was pleased with the performance of schools in Busoga region.

“Performance is improving, as opposed to previously when the region was ranked among the worst performing in national examinations,” she said.

SOURCE: Parliament of Uganda