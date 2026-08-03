Roe & Co joins Kampala’s evolving whiskey culture

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | At Shisa Nyama Village in Bugolobi, Thursday evening began with whiskey but quickly became about something broader: food, cocktails, music and the social rituals increasingly shaping Kampala’s drinking culture.

At one table, guests listened as a brand ambassador explained what to look for before taking their first sip of Roe & Co, the Irish whiskey recently introduced to the Ugandan market.

Elsewhere, a cocktail demonstration was underway, with familiar ingredients being combined with the whiskey as guests watched, asked questions and compared different ways of drinking it.

The setting was part of a Roe & Co brand immersion organised by Uganda Breweries Ltd (UBL), designed less as a formal product presentation and more as an intimate introduction to the whiskey through conversation and tasting.

Members of UBL’s Advocacy team moved between tables, speaking with guests about the whiskey’s history, flavour profile and versatility.

The approach reflected a shift in the way premium spirits are increasingly being marketed in Kampala, where consumers are being invited not only to drink a particular brand but also to understand its story, experiment with different serves and associate it with experiences outside the traditional bar setting.

Roe & Co is a contemporary blended Irish whiskey inspired by George Roe, a figure associated with Ireland’s historic whiskey industry. The brand combines that heritage with a more contemporary positioning centred on versatility and social occasions.

According to Melanie Kaita, the Reserve Brand Ambassador, the whiskey’s appeal lies in its balance.

“Roe & Co is a beautifully balanced Irish whiskey. It brings together a rich and smooth character with a depth of flavour that makes it approachable while still offering something interesting for people who already know and enjoy whiskey,” she said.

Kaita said the whiskey’s character comes from its blend and maturation process, allowing consumers to experience it differently depending on how it is served.

“What makes Roe & Co special is that it respects the heritage of Irish whiskey while presenting it in a way that feels contemporary. It has character, but it is also versatile. You can enjoy it neat, on the rocks or in a cocktail, without losing what makes the whiskey distinctive,” she said.

That versatility was central to the Kampala experience.

Rather than confining guests to the traditional neat pour, the evening encouraged them to explore the whiskey through guided tasting and cocktails. Ambassadors demonstrated different serves while explaining how aroma, flavour and ingredients can alter the drinking experience.

For Steven Baguma, another Reserve Brand Ambassador, the versatility is particularly relevant to bartenders and the city’s growing cocktail culture.

“Roe & Co is a bartender’s whiskey because it is built for versatility. It has enough character to remain present in a cocktail, but it is also balanced enough to work with different ingredients without overpowering them,” Baguma said.

He said the whiskey can be adapted to different tastes and styles of cocktail-making.

“You can use it in familiar classics and still get a distinctive result, but it also gives bartenders the freedom to experiment and create serves that suit different tastes. Whether someone prefers something refreshing, citrus- forward or more spirit-led, Roe & Co gives you a strong foundation to work with,” he said.

The cocktail sessions became one of the evening’s more interactive elements, with guests watching drinks being prepared and discussing ingredients and combinations.

The experience points to a wider evolution in Kampala’s hospitality scene, where drinking is increasingly intertwined with food, entertainment and social experiences.

For whiskey drinkers, the change means the bottle is no longer necessarily the end point of the experience. Tasting sessions, cocktail menus and food pairings are creating new ways for consumers to engage with spirits, while bars and restaurants are using such experiences to differentiate themselves in an increasingly competitive hospitality market.

At Shisa Nyama Village, that interaction happened without the formality of a traditional masterclass. Guests could move between tasting the whiskey, asking questions, sampling cocktails and socialising.

As the evening progressed, the educational component gradually gave way to entertainment. The DJ took over and the venue shifted from tasting room to social space, with food, drinks and music taking centre stage.

That transition was perhaps the clearest expression of the evening’s concept: introduce a new whiskey without separating it from the social environment in which consumers are likely to encounter it.

For Roe & Co, the Kampala immersion provides an entry point into a market where whiskey already has an established following but where younger and more adventurous consumers are increasingly exploring cocktails, premium serves and experiences built around spirits.

The challenge for the brand will now be to turn that first encounter into sustained interest as it seeks a place within Kampala’s crowded premium drinks and nightlife scene.