Epic win for Katutsi and Kacungira at Stanbic Matchplay Challenge

Entebbe, Uganda | PHILLIP CORRY | Vincent Katutsi and Sam Kacungira concluded a remarkable 6 months of pulsating golf at Entebbe Club with victory in the Stanbic Bank Match Play Challenge final on their first attempt.

“What can I say? It was epic,” Katutsi told The Independent after the victory. ” I had the longest and most mind-boggling experience in my entire golf life; the opponents were a true definition of competition, but our resolve took the day.”

“Sam is a great partner; he doesn’t succumb to pressure. He made putts everyone least expected, and they carried us forward. Then came my eagle on the third playoff hole, 9. It was great.”

Yesterday’s encounter had Kacungira backing his partner in tight situations, but Katutsi summarised the victory with an eagle on the 3rd playoff to seal a debut win for the pair.

For Richard Mwami and Tony Kisadha, they came so close and so near once again, and for the second time, having lost in 2024.

21 HOLES OF PURE DRAMA! Vincent Katutsi & Sam Kacungira outlasted Tony Kisadha & Richard Mwami to take the @stanbicug Matchplay title. On the 3rd playoff hole, Vincent produced the shot of the tournament, an eagle, to end it. Champions crowned in a final nobody will forget. pic.twitter.com/L8rggoz4GM — Under Par (@UnderPar_UG) August 2, 2026

In subsidiary competitions, Brian Manyindo and Mark Musinguzi scored the biggest win of the challenge with a remarkable 6 to 5 win over Michael Monne and Ronald Pulle. A total of 139 golfers took part in the event on Saturday, which has been running for the last 6 months.

Joseph Bagabo was the group A winner with 37 points on countback.

Brian Nsubuga, was the best Golfer in Group B with 39 points on countback, while Jonathan Bakwega was Group C winner with 42 points.

Peace Helen was the Ladies’ Group A winner with 39 points, while Edith Wamalwa and Richard Mucunguzi were Group B and Seniors winners with 34 and 38 points respectively.

Stanbic Bank Uganda is the main sponsor of this prestigious event. Cfao Motors, Uganda Airlines, Afrisafe Risk Consultants and Johnnie Walker are the co-sponsors.