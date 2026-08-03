Africa CDC hails Uganda for Ebola containment

Kampala, Uganda | Xinhua | The Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) on Monday praised Uganda for successfully containing its latest Ebola outbreak, attributing the achievement to strong national leadership and coordinated action.

Africa CDC Director-General Jean Kaseya made the remarks on social media platform X after co-chairing a meeting in Kampala with World Health Organization (WHO) Regional Director for Africa Mohamed Yakub Janabi and officials from Uganda’s Ministry of Health.

“We commended Uganda for successfully containing the Ebola outbreak through strong national leadership and coordinated action,” wrote Kaseya.

“This progress must be protected. Sustained preparedness, vigilant surveillance, and strong cross-border coordination remain essential to prevent further transmission and strengthen health security across the region,” he added.

Uganda declared the end of the Ebola outbreak on July 28.

The announcement came before the completion of the WHO’s standard 42-day countdown following the discharge of the last patient. Uganda discharged its last Ebola patient on July 16 after the individual tested negative for the virus. ■