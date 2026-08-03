Housing Finance Bank brings homeownership dream to life at Retrowave

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The third edition of Retrowave at Akright City on Saturday (Aug.1) was a night of timeless music, nostalgia and unforgettable moments, but it also carried a message that reached far beyond the dance floor. As the event’s Platinum Sponsor, Housing Finance Bank (HFB) invited revellers to think not only about the memories they were reliving, but also about the legacy they hope to leave behind through homeownership.

The event drew hundreds of music lovers from different generations, with young and older guests coming together to enjoy classic hits that have stood the test of time. As familiar tunes filled the air and old memories came rushing back, the evening became more than a celebration of the past. It also inspired conversations about the future and the milestones people still dream of achieving.

For Housing Finance Bank, those dreams begin with a home. The bank used the popular event to remind guests that a home is more than bricks and mortar. It is where families celebrate life’s biggest moments, create lasting memories and build a foundation that can be passed on from one generation to the next.

Hellen Musubika, the acting Head of Mortgage and Consumer Banking at Housing Finance Bank, encouraged Ugandans to believe that owning a home is possible with the right financial support.

“Many people dream of owning a home in well-planned communities like Akright City, but often assume it is beyond their reach. At Housing Finance Bank, we want to change that perception. Through our HFB Home Loan, we provide flexible financing solutions that enable customers to purchase, construct or improve a home, making quality homeownership more accessible,” Musubika explained.

For homeowners, she explained, who have already taken that first step, the journey does not end there.

“Whether you are looking to complete an unfinished house, renovate your home, expand to accommodate a growing family, or acquire additional land for future development, we have financing solutions designed to help you achieve those goals without putting your aspirations on hold,” she said.

Recognising that many Ugandans build progressively, HFB’s Zimba Mpola Mpola Incremental Housing Loan provides an opportunity to construct homes in stages. The solution allows individuals to start where they are and continue developing their homes as their financial capacity grows, making homeownership a more achievable and sustainable journey.

“Our commitment is to provide practical, flexible solutions that meet customers wherever they are on their homeownership journey because every completed home is more than a milestone; it is a legacy for generations to come,” she said.

The partnership also struck a chord with the organisers of Retrowave, who said this year’s edition delivered more than just great music and entertainment.

Arthur Jagwer, Operations Manager at Retrowave, said working with Housing Finance Bank added a meaningful dimension to an event already known for bringing people together through music.

Jagwer said: “Retrowave has always been about bringing people together through timeless music and shared memories. This year, we wanted those moments to inspire something more.

Partnering with Housing Finance Bank reminded our guests that while we celebrate the past, we should also be intentional about the future. Owning a home is one of the greatest legacies anyone can leave behind, and we are proud to have shared that message with everyone who joined us.”

Throughout the evening, guests sang along to timeless classics, reconnected with friends and soaked in the nostalgic atmosphere that has made Retrowave one of Kampala’s most anticipated entertainment experiences. At the same time, HFB used the occasion to encourage people to start planning for tomorrow by taking practical steps towards homeownership.

By blending entertainment with a message about financial planning and legacy building, the bank demonstrated its commitment to supporting Ugandans beyond banking services, becoming part of conversations that inspire people to turn long-held dreams into reality.

As the final songs played and guests headed home with smiles and cherished memories, Retrowave once again proved why it continues to captivate audiences. On the other hand, Housing Finance Bank left attendees with a lasting reminder that the choices made today can help build a home—and a legacy—that future generations will remember.