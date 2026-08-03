Kitagwenda reach Tooro Kingdom MTN Masaza semi-finals

Hoima, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The race for the semi-finals of the 5th edition of the Tooro Kingdom MTN Masaza Tournament intensified over the weekend, with Kitagwenda Isaza becoming the first team to secure a place in the last four, while Mwenge North kept their slim qualification hopes alive after edging Ntoroko in a five- goal thriller.

At Ntara Christian Primary School Playground, Kitagwenda Isaza booked their semi-final ticket after battling to a 1-1 draw with Kibaale Isaza. The result lifted Kitagwenda to four points at the top of Group B, enough to guarantee progression with a game to spare.

Kibaale, meanwhile, remain in contention and must now defeat Burahya Isaza in their final group fixture to keep their hopes of reaching the knockout stages alive.

In Group C, fans at Kyarusozi Playground in Kyenjojo District were treated to one of the tournament’s most entertaining encounters as Mwenge North defeated Ntoroko Isaza 3-2 in a pulsating contest played before a packed home crowd.

Despite the victory, Mwenge North’s path to the semi-finals remains uncertain. Their hopes now rest on qualifying as one of the tournament’s best losers, a scenario that will depend on Ntoroko losing their final group match against Fort Portal Isaza, alongside favourable results from the other groups.

For Ntoroko, qualification is still mathematically possible, but they face an uphill task. They must defeat Fort Portal Isaza by a margin of more than five goals to finish top of Group C and secure automatic qualification. Fort Portal currently lead the group with three points and a superior goal tally.

The weekend’s fixtures once again highlighted MTN Uganda’s commitment to recognising outstanding individual performances through instant Mobile Money rewards.

At Kyarusozi, Denis Mugabe of Mwenge North was named Man of the Match, receiving Shs200,000 from MTN Uganda, while Ntoroko’s Bob Muguma earned Second Best Player honours and a cash prize of Shs100,000.

Speaking after receiving his award, Mugabe thanked his coaches and MTN Uganda for supporting grassroots football and pledged to use the prize money to further develop his talent.

At Ntara, Moses Mujuni of Kitagwenda walked away with the Man of the Match award and Shs200,000, while Patrick Kidega of Kibaale received Shs100,000 as the day's second-best performer.

Kitagwenda player Josea applauded MTN Uganda and the Tooro Kingdom for investing in grassroots football and rewarding players' performances through instant Mobile Money payouts, saying the initiative continues to motivate young footballers across the region.

MTN Uganda Brand Ambassador Prime Longino, who presented the awards at both venues, encouraged players and fans to embrace MTN MoMo as part of the country’s growing cashless economy, noting that digital payments make it easier and more secure for players to receive their rewards instantly.

The Tooro Kingdom MTN Masaza Tournament continues to provide a platform for identifying and nurturing football talent while strengthening community engagement through sport. With the group stages entering their decisive phase, attention now shifts to the remaining fixtures that will determine the final semi-final line-up.