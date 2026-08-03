Oil and Gas Countdown: Can black gold deliver promised economic transformation?

NEWS ANALYSIS | URN | Nearly two decades after commercially viable oil was discovered in the Albertine Graben, Uganda is edging closer to a milestone that successive governments have described as transformational.

According to recent reports, TotalEnergies indicated that first oil from the Tilenga Project should begin flowing around September this year. Equally, oil from the CNOOC-operated field is expected to flow at the same time, following final testing and commissioning of the Central Processing Facility (CPF) and feeder pipelines.

The commencement of production will usher Uganda into the ranks of Africa’s oil-producing nations after years of exploration, negotiations and infrastructure development.

Since the Final Investment Decision on 1st February 2022, petroleum activities have accelerated across the Albertine Graben. Construction of the Tilenga and Kingfisher projects and the East African Crude Oil Pipeline has generated employment, expanded business opportunities for Ugandan suppliers and driven investment in supporting infrastructure.

The Petroleum Authority of Uganda has reported that Ugandan firms have won contracts worth hundreds of millions of dollars, while the government has continued to collect revenues from licences, taxes and other petroleum-related payments.

Even before production begins, the petroleum sector has already begun leaving its mark on Uganda’s economy. The government has collected revenues from licence fees, taxes and signature bonuses, while oil-related investments have stimulated business activity in sectors ranging from construction and transport to hospitality and logistics.

For many communities in the Albertine Graben, the oil industry is no longer a promise on paper. It is a visible reality. Yet the biggest prize has always been ahead. Billions of dollars in oil revenues over the coming decades will only begin to materialise once commercial production starts.

The government has consistently argued that commercial oil production will generate billions of dollars in revenues, strengthen public finances, finance infrastructure, create jobs and accelerate Uganda’s journey towards middle-income status.

Whether those expectations are realised is now the subject of an increasingly vigorous debate among economists, policy institutes, investors and government officials.

Three recent reports reviewed by Uganda Radio Network present sharply different assessments of the country’s petroleum future. While all agree that Uganda’s oil industry will reshape the economy, they differ on the scale of the benefits, the risks involved and the policy choices that will determine whether oil becomes a lasting blessing or a missed opportunity.

The Institute for Energy Economics and Financial Analysis (IEEFA) offers perhaps the most cautious assessment.

In its report, Reassessing Oil in Uganda: How Do Investments in Uganda’s Oil Industry Stand Up in an Accelerating Global Transition?, the institute concludes that “Uganda’s oil industry is delayed, over budget and likely to disappoint when it comes to financial returns.”

According to the report, years of project delays, escalating construction costs and the accelerating global transition towards cleaner sources of energy have significantly changed the economics of Uganda’s petroleum projects.

“The delays to get Uganda’s oil industry off the ground and the realities of a quickly decarbonizing world could mean Uganda sees much lower fiscal benefits from the oil industry than expected,” the report warns.

The Natural Resource Governance Institute (NRGI) shifts the focus from the size of future revenues to the challenge of managing them. It argues that because Uganda’s oil reserves are finite and production is expected to last “25 years or less,” the country must ensure petroleum revenues are invested wisely to support long-term development beyond the oil era.

However, not all the analysts share the cautious outlook. MCB Research, an investment research firm, argues that Uganda’s oil industry is already generating wider economic benefits through increased investment and improved macroeconomic performance.

In a recent assessment, it says, “Uganda’s economic narrative has centred on potential. Today, that story is gradually shifting towards delivery,” citing strong economic growth, easing inflation and increased investment linked to the petroleum sector. The contrasting assessments underscore the complexity of Uganda’s oil story.

Few dispute that petroleum has already attracted unprecedented investment or that commercial production will generate significant revenues for the government.

The questions increasingly being asked are different: How much money will Uganda ultimately earn? Will those revenues meet the expectations built over two decades?

And perhaps most importantly, will oil wealth translate into lasting improvements in the lives of ordinary Ugandans?

Those questions lie at the heart of the country’s next chapter as an oil-producing nation.