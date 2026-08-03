Vipers SC out as CECAFA Kagame Cup enters semifinals

Kampala, Uganda | Xinhua | Uganda Premier League side Vipers SC has been eliminated from the CECAFA Kagame Cup in Kigali, Rwanda.

Vipers finished second in Group A after defeating Djibouti’s Garde Republicaine FC and Kenya’s Gor Mahia FC, but a loss to host APR FC left the Ugandan side unable to advance to the semifinals.

Vipers head coach Denis Lavagne told Xinhua on Monday that despite the team’s early exit, the tournament had provided valuable preparation ahead of the new season.

“This tournament has helped us prepare well because this is our pre-season period as we look forward to the start of the new season. We managed to test and give many players opportunities at international level as we also prepare for the CAF Champions League,” explained Lavagne.

The tournament will enter the semifinal stage on Tuesday, with Sudan’s Al Hilal SC, Rwanda’s Rayon Sports FC, South Sudan’s Jamus FC and Kenya’s Gor Mahia FC competing for places in the final.

Yusuf Mossi, competitions director of the Council of East and Central Africa Football Associations (CECAFA), told Xinhua in a telephone interview that the 12-team tournament, featuring clubs from nine countries, had been highly competitive.

“We decided to create this platform for our teams in the Zone to prepare better ahead of the different competition in the Confederation of African Football calendar,” said Mossi.

In Tuesday’s semifinals, Gor Mahia FC will face Al Hilal SC, while Jamus FC will take on Rayon Sports FC.

The tournament champion will receive 30,000 U.S. dollars in prize money, with the runner-up earning 20,000 dollars and the third-placed team 10,000 dollars. ■