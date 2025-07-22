South Africa’s DJ Milo to headline August Edition of Tanqueray Rise & Brunch

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The highly anticipated Rise & Brunch returns for its second edition on Saturday, August 3rd, 2025, promising an unparalleled sensory experience at the stunning Mestil Hotel & Residences gardens. This exclusive day-to-night affair is set to elevate Kampala’s social scene with an exquisite fusion of gourmet delights, high fashion, and an evolving musical journey headlined by acclaimed South African spin master DJ Milo.

This edition of Rise & Brunch is pulling out all the stops to bring the celebrated mix maestro to showcase the skills that have gained him continental and global recognition. DJ Milo is widely known for his viral YouTube mixes and live sets that range from the simply soulful to deeply danceable, with the promise to have crowds singing along and jamming all through.

As the official sponsor, Tanqueray will curate a premium cocktail experience, featuring signature serves to pair well with the day’s specially selected menu to keep the guests indulging and snapping through the glammed-up photobooths all set against the stunning backdrop of the Kampala skyline.

“We’re thrilled to present an experience where world-class entertainment from DJ Milo meets the luxurious world of Tanqueray,” says Nancy Nansikombi, Tanqueray Brand Manager. “We are looking forward to celebrating the versatility of our gin alongside a meticulously crafted menu, all within an atmosphere of unparalleled luxury and excitement. Get ready for a feast for the senses on August 3rd at Mestil Hotel.”

Tickets are exclusively available online at www.tujaguze.com with discounted deals to look out for on the booking site and at the venue.