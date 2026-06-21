Topistar Di Congo, artist who has risen from the ashes of the Kyaka Refugee settlement

Kampala, Uganda | NEWS CORRESPONDENT | It is a story of one rising from the ashes. Congolese-born Christophe Biluge Birhakabulirwa—known globally as Topistar Di Congo—is set to make his mark in the capital, Kampala.

The 21-year-old has made his name navigating from the stark realities of the Kyaka II Refugee Settlement and is set to establish himself on the Kampala music and arts scene. After being picked as the youth leader at the Kyaka refugee camp, he has his eyes on setting an example by expanding the reach of his arts production, TDC Creatives, to the city.

“They call us refugees as if our minds are also displaced. But inside these camps are brilliant programmers, elite models, breathtaking musicians, and profound thinkers. TDC Creatives does not hand out sympathy; we build the infrastructure so that raw human brilliance can break through the concrete of structural poverty,” Topistar Di Congo said recently.

Topistar’s leadership is anchored in direct structural action, executed seamlessly through the core cultural pillars of the TDC umbrella. Moving with high momentum from youth leadership into competitive creative industries, Topistar Di Congo’s specialized music label unit is currently executing a major industry move in Kampala’s music space.

Rather than relying on external charitable aid, the ecosystem actively commercializes the natural artistic brilliance, technological capacity, and modeling talent found inside local communities.

Industry observers note that Topistar’s dual-engine framework—balancing high-value commercial music production with targeted humanitarian integration—is rewriting the traditional blueprint for societal development in East Africa.

By combining music enterprise, fashion integration, and unyielding advocacy, the TDC movement continues to prove that resilience coupled with strategic execution can dismantle the limitations of displacement.