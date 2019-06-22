Police officers to undergo training in management skills

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Inspector General of Police Martin Okoth Ochola has said police will start conducting management courses for all officers to strengthen the chain of command.

While finalizing his tour within Busoga sub-region in Iganga district on Friday, Ochola says that some officers have abandoned the core values of the institution which range from observance of human rights, and teamwork, which have affected the institution’s public image.

The two-day visit within the three police regions of Kiira, Busoga North, and Busoga East is part of Ochola’s nationwide tour aimed at sensitizing police officers on the different ways of perfecting their roles within the force.

Ochola stresses that the institution needs to review its’ training syllabus and include in managerial courses for officers who might have passed out as half-baked cadets.

Ochola further tasked regional police commanders to ensure professionalism of all officers under their command as a way of improving service delivery within their areas of operation.

He adds that police officers should be accountable to the public as their key to fighting crime and insecurity in the country.

Meanwhile, the police spokesperson, Fred Enanga says that the institution is also profiling challenges of the different police regions which will be tabled before the institution’s directors for discussion and possible improvement.

