Stanbic Black Pirates sink Buffaloes to retain Premiership crown

Kampala, Uganda | NEWS CORRESPONDENT | Stanbic Black Pirates have been crowned the 2026 National Rugby Premiership champions after edging Buffaloes RFC 30-29 in a dramatic final Saturday that showcased resilience, attacking flair and determination.

The defending champions wasted no time asserting themselves, with Nathan Bwambale crossing the try line in the fourth minute to give Pirates an early lead. Buffaloes responded four minutes later through Yasin Waiswa, whose two successful penalties kept his side within touching distance.

Pirates, however, quickly regained momentum. Alex Aturinda scored the team’s second try before William Nkore successfully converted to stretch the lead to 12-6. Frank Kidega then added a third try as the defending champions continued to dominate proceedings.

The relentless pressure forced Buffaloes into making two substitutions before halftime in an attempt to stem the Pirates’ attacking wave.

Bwambale completed an outstanding first-half performance by scoring his second try of the match, while another successful conversion saw Pirates head into the break with a comfortable 25-13 advantage.

Buffaloes returned from the interval with renewed determination, and both teams exchanged tries in an entertaining second half. The contest grew increasingly intense as Buffaloes mounted a spirited comeback, reducing the deficit to just one point.

Despite the late surge, Stanbic Black Pirates held on to secure a hard-fought 30-29 victory and successfully defend their National Rugby Premiership crown.

Speaking after the match, Stanbic Bank Uganda Chief Executive Mumba Kalifungwa congratulated the Stanbic Black Pirates on retaining the National Rugby Premiership title, saying the victory reflects the bank’s commitment to supporting excellence in Ugandan sport.

“This kind of performance is directly aligned with our purpose, ‘Uganda is our home, we drive her growth.’ We remain committed to supporting the club and its continued success,” Kalifungwa said.

He added that the title was particularly important for the team, expressing his delight that they had achieved their objective.

“The club badly needed this title, and I am delighted that they delivered. Their determination and resilience have paid off, and we look forward to supporting them as they continue building on this success,” he added.

Pirates captain Isaac Massanganzira dedicated the championship victory to fallen teammate Sydney Gongodyo, saying the team drew inspiration from his memory throughout the season.

“This victory is for Sydney. We carried his spirit with us every step of the way, and we’re proud to honour him with this championship,” Massanganzira said.

The title marks another significant achievement for Stanbic Black Pirates, who have now reached the National Premiership final for the third consecutive season. Their consistent performances continue to cement their reputation as one of Uganda’s leading rugby clubs and a dominant force in the domestic game.

Stanbic Black Pirates head coach Marvin Odongo said his team came into the final with one objective of wining and never entertained thoughts of defeat.

“I never think about losing. My mindset and approach are always focused on winning,” Odongo said.

He acknowledged that his side lost some momentum after halftime but credited their strong first-half performance for laying the foundation for victory.

“We slipped a bit in the second half, but our ability to bank crucial points early in the game ultimately made the difference,” he added.

Odongo said the team’s celebrations would be brief as attention now shifts to preparing for upcoming competitions.

“We’ll definitely go back to the drawing board and prepare for the next tournament. There’s always room for improvement, and we want to keep getting better,” he said.