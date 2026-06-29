Peris and Kyoyagala putt to victory at Hima Captain’s Putter

Entebbe, Uganda | PHILLIP CORRY | Venessa Peris and Isaac Kyoyagala have emerged champions at the Hima Cement Captain’s Putter played at Entebbe Club on Saturday.

Australian Peris was the best lady golfer, winning the overall prize in her category, while the men’s prize went to Isaac Kyoyagala, who completed his allocation two club lengths from the pin on the first hole.

This annual tournament is hosted by the club’s captain with the mode of play being the Tombstone format, with each golfer receiving a stroke allocation based on his or her handicap and playing until their allocated strokes are exhausted on the course.

Golfers are allowed to play with 3 clubs and a putter strictly. This year’s edition attracted 160 golfers from various clubs in the country.

Doctor Twino Twinemanzi won the Men’s Group A category on Green 18 on count back. Geoffrey Byamugisha was winner Group B while Michael Sekadde, Jerome Birungi were the best golfers in Group C and D, respectively.

Former Entebbe Lady Captain Jovia Tugume was the winner of Group A while Maxi Byenkya and Sheila Nduhukire were the lady winners Group B and C.

Stanbic Bank Managing Director Mumba Kalifungwa and Berna Musanabera were guest winners. Edward Kabuchu, was the best senior golfer.