Top golfers shine at 2nd KCB EA Golf tour

Kampala, Uganda | PHILLIP CORRY | The four-ball quartet of KCB 1 – Moses Matsiko, Banza Matsiko, Lawrence Kimathi and Mark Namanya – on Saturday won the second leg of the KCB East Africa Golf Tour at the Lake Victoria Serena Golf Resort. They picked the overall team prize with 110 points on the day in a tournament dubbed “Roar on the Green”.

The winning side booked its slot for the Grand Finale at the Sigona Golf Club in Nairobi, Kenya, come November and, at the same time, won fully paid tickets from co-sponsors Kenya Airways.

Along with the action, the sponsors planted 300 trees as part of their “Roar on the Green” drive. The bank is actively working toward its broader environmental target of planting 15,000 trees nationwide to promote regional conservation.

KCB Treasury One team was runner-up with 109 points and was made up of Richard Mucunguzi, Jude Ochieng, Thomasmore Katutsi and Saidi Kirarira.

The overall individual men’s and ladies’ crowns went to Ernest Rukundo and Berna Musanabera with 41 points on count back and 35 points, respectively.

Ali Juuko, was the best golfer in Group A with 37 points, while John Byabagambi, with 41 points, claimed Group B.

Lenin Oonyu was winner Group C with 38 points.

Judith Komugisha and Sharon Musiimenta, won Ladies A and B category with 32 and 38 points each.

The co sponsors of the event were ICEA Lion Insurance, Kenya Airways, CFAO Motors Uganda and Ruby Hospital.