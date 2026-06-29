‘Organisations that treat Internal Audit as a strategic advantage will outperform their peers’

COMMENT | INNOCENT KAKANDE BITOOGO | Through our engagement with businesses across diverse sectors of the economy, KCB Bank Uganda has observed that organisations that consistently outperform their peers are those that treat governance, risk management and compliance as strategic priorities rather than regulatory obligations. While compliance is often viewed through a narrow lens of policies to follow, regulations to satisfy and risks to avoid, it has increasingly become a powerful driver of operational excellence, informed decision-making and stakeholder confidence.

As businesses navigate rapid technological change, evolving regulations, cybersecurity threats, and heightened stakeholder expectations, the conversation has shifted from whether compliance matters to how it can support sustainable growth and long-term success. At the centre of this shift is Internal Audit.

Contrary to popular perception, internal audit is not simply about identifying gaps or enforcing controls. It serves as an independent and objective function that helps organizations assess risks, strengthen governance, improve operational effectiveness, and uncover opportunities for continuous improvement. With the Global Internal Audit Standards (GIAS) 2024 requiring Internal audit to align with the broader organizational goals, strategic integration/alignment ensures that internal auditing is not just a retrospective compliance check, but a forward-looking value driver.

The importance of strong internal audit functions is increasingly evident in Uganda, supported by the Institute of Internal Auditors Uganda, which spearheads the adoption of the Global Internal Audit Standards in both public and private sectors, as well as modern audit tools/technology and practices.

Relatedly, the Institute of Certified Public Accountants of Uganda (ICPAU) continues to advocate for stronger governance, risk management, and internal control systems as critical drivers of long-term sustainability. As businesses expand and regulatory expectations increase, effective internal auditing is becoming an essential component of sound corporate governance. When internal audit is well-placed and well-resourced, it provides leadership with greater visibility into how systems, processes, and controls are performing. This enables management teams to address emerging risks proactively, improve efficiency, and make more informed strategic decisions.

Beyond meeting regulatory obligations, responsible governance fosters a culture of accountability and ethical conduct. Employees become more aware of their responsibilities, exercise sound judgement, and contribute meaningfully to organisational objectives. In such environments, doing the right thing becomes embedded in everyday operations rather than being driven by oversight alone.

Organizations with strong internal audit and risk management frameworks often experience improved operational performance, operational resilience, enhanced decision-making, and greater stakeholder confidence. Investors, regulators, customers, and business partners increasingly place value on entities that demonstrate transparency, accountability, and sound governance.

Internal audits also play an important role in supporting innovation. As organizations adopt new technologies and digital platforms, internal audit teams help ensure that appropriate controls and risk management practices keep pace with these changes, enabling businesses to innovate confidently while managing associated risks responsibly.

Ultimately, organizations that embed risk management into their culture rather than treat it as a standalone function will be best positioned to thrive. Internal audit, being a cornerstone of risk management and corporate governance, helps organizations strengthen performance, build resilience, and create sustainable value by providing assurance, insight, and foresight.

In an increasingly complex and competitive environment, effective internal auditing is now a strategic advantage.

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Innocent Kakande Bitoogo, Head of Audit at KCB Bank Uganda,