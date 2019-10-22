Police hunt for driver who knocked dead a UPDF Colonel

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Police in Kampala have launched a hunt for a driver who knocked dead, Abdul Kawawa, a Uganda People’s Defence Force –UPDF Lieutenant Colonel, on Sunday night.

Lt Col Kawawa, according to Deputy Kampala Metropolitan Police Spokesperson, Luke Owoyesigyire, was knocked dead while walking on the roadside at Namugoona, Rubaga division, in Kampala.

Kawawa died on spot and traffic flow at along the Kampala –Hoima road was paralyzed for over an hour, as police tried to record statements from eyewitnesses.

Owoyesigyire said unidentified driver hit the UPDF officer at around 8 pm and abandoned the vehicle at the accident scene.

There were also reports that Kawawa had been shot dead by unknown people but police have refuted the claims.

In July, a UPDF air force soldier was knocked dead in Soroti district while crossing the road. The soldier was identified as, Brian Tukahirwa, who was allegedly knocked dead by a speeding Toyota Kruger number UAY 582V.

A senior police officer at the rank of Assistant Superintendent of Police –ASP was knocked dead by a speeding vehicle near his work station. ASP Francis Kato was the Officer in Charge – OC of Kyebando police post.

ASP Kato’s death came five months after then Mukono division commander of the defunct Flying Squad Unit, Rwego Muhoozi, died in an accident on Ntenjeru-Katosi road.

URN